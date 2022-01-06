Tributes paid following passing of former president of New York GAA Jackie Salmon from Renvyle

Tributes are being paid this evening to the former president of New York GAA Jackie Salmon from Renvyle on his passing.

Jackie was president of New York GAA for six years after succeeding the legendary John Kerry O’Donnell and for many a footballing emigrant was the first port of call when they arrived in New York. His kindness and support was well known and the tributes that are being paid this afternoon are coming from all over the country with many Intercounty players all paying their respects to the late Jackie.

Jackie was served as Chairman of the Gaelic Athletic Association of Greater New York from 1978 to 1983 and again from 1990 to 1996. And at club level was synonymous with Connemara Gaels who won the New York Championship twice. Their last in 1989.

The captain of that team was Pat Glynn and he paid tribute to Jackie when speaking to John Mulligan on Thursday afternoon.

Jackie is predeceased by his parents Stephen and Mary, his brother Petie and his sister Mary. Our deepest condolences go out to his brothers Joe, Thady and Jerry. His sisters Catherine and Maude, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. All his relatives, neighbours and everyone in the G.A.A. family and friends in New York and Ireland.