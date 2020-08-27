Tributes Are Paid To The Late Francis “Stockie” Stockwell

Tributes have been paid to the late Francis Stockwell who has passed away after a long battle with illness yesterday evening.

Son of 1956 All-Ireland winner Frank, Francis first came to prominence in 1978 as part of the St Jarlaths College Team who won the Hogan Cup beating St Colmans of Newry by 2-11 to 2-4. He won two Minor, Two U21 and Two Senior Titles with his club Tuam Stars and was also part of the Galway Junior team that won the All-Ireland title beating Kerry in the Semi-Final and Warwickshire in the final that was played in Tuam. He was also an accomplished soccer player with Tuam Celtic and represented the Galway League in the Oscar Traynor Cup.

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan worked with Francis in St Jarlath’s College. He paid this tribute that was broadcast on the Keith Finnegan Show on Thursday Morning.

The St Jarlath’s Team who won the Hogan Cup in 1978. Back Row: A. Murphy, L. Heavy, J. Lyons, S. McGing, L. Lyons, S. McCormack, R. Bermingham, K. O’Malley, Fr. O. Hughes

Front Row: F. Stockwell, J. Brennan, G. Murphy, M. Joyce (Capt.), P. Moran, T. Tierney, S. Cronin. Substitutes: J. Morrin, P. Rhatigan, C. Clancy, M. Brennan, T. Webb, M. Murphy, T. McHugh, E. Rooney

Well known Broadcaster and Journalist Jim Carney paid this tribute…

Francis Stockwell, Tullinadaly Hill, Tuam. Son of Frank and Pauline Stockwell.

Frank, who died in March 2009, was one of the all-time Gaelic football legends – scorer of a sensational two goals and five points (all from play) in the 1956 All-Ireland final against Cork, and also a winner of National League and Railway Cup medals … a hero of the Tuam Stars county championship 7-in-a-row from 1954 to 1960 … and an inspiring mentor of the great Galway Three-in-a-Row team of the 1960s.

Francis followed in his father’s famous footsteps, on and off the fields of play.

In the painting and decorating business, in which the family firm was hugely successful, and in football at all levels.

Francis, like his Dad, was also a brilliant forward – fast, quick-thinking and exceptionally skilful, with a devastating sidestep – and he starred in St Jarlath’s, Tuam’s thrilling All-Ireland Colleges Championship victory of 1978.

In 2002, while a member of the non-teaching staff at St Jarlath’s, Francis was in the management team as the late Fr Oliver Hughes guided the Tuam school to their 12th Hogan Cup title, captained that year by Michael Meehan.

With his club Tuam Stars, Francis was an outstanding player, winning medals at minor, under-21 and senior levels.

He played county minor football too, and in 1985 he won an All-Ireland Junior Championship medal with Galway.

His two County Senior Championship victories came in 1984 (the Centenary Year of the GAA) and in 1989.

His other great sporting love was soccer — he was a proud Tuam Celtic man, a very skilful, versatile player, fiercely competitive on the field, but when the final whistle was blown he was back to fun and banter.

Francis Stockwell, whose illness in recent times was bravely borne, with great fortitude, will be fondly remembered and never forgotten by all who came into contact with him through sport and indeed through his other interests in life, including photography, at which he was highly accomplished.

We extend our sympathy to his heartbroken family and friends.

Photographs of Francis that are on display in St Jarlath’s College Tuam where Francis went to school and worked as caretaker

Francis worked as caretaker in St Jarlaths College and the college released this tribute on their facebook page last night.

It is with the deepest sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of our beloved caretaker and friend “Stockie” this evening.

Stockie came to board in Jarlath’s even though he could see his own house from his dormitory and so his life long commitment to all at St. Jarlath’s began. And what an impact he had. A ferocious talent on and off the pitch, Stockie embodied all of what St Jarlath’s stands for, grit , determination, loyalty and integrity.

For the many thousands of students and countless staff members that walked the halls of SJC, Stockie was a constant and reassuring presence in our lives.

We all will have memories as diverse as the man himself,

the jingle of the keys as he opened doors, fixed lockers and brought Jarlaths to life early every morning,

the persistent click of the camera, funny quip and the request for “just one more” as he sought the perfect shot on the sideline of pitches, in front of the stage or on the steps of the Cathedral,

the hours he spent editing the same photos for the school magazines, Torch and Novum, with the Committee of dedicated students and teachers,

the Gaisce trips he took,

the teams he coached,

the study sessions he supervised which he operated a “zero tolerance for lateness”policy!

Yes, Stockie was involved in every facet of school life where his time and talents were given so freely and in return he won the respect and love of all who knew him.

We are heartbroken at his loss but we are so grateful that he chose St. Jarlath’s as his home away from home.

Our deepest sympathies to Olga, Bobbi, Jamie and to the extended Stockwell family.

Stockie, you were one in a million. The heartbeat of SJC. You will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace our dear and beloved friend.

To his wife Olga, his children Jamie and Bobbi, his loving sisters Fidelis and Marilynn, brothers-in-law Tony, Kevin and Robert, nephews Aengus, Garret and Darragh, nieces Kat and Nessa, cousins, his colleagues in St. Jarlath’s College and many dear friends, we send our deepest sympathies.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam on Friday 28th August at 12.00 (noon) for immediate family only, in keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery via Purcell/Stockwell Road.