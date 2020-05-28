Tributes Are Paid To The Late Donal Burke Of Shamrocks Camogie Club

It was with deep sadness that the Galway Camogie Community heard of the passing after a short illness of Donal Burke of Shamrock’s Camogie Club. Donal gave sterling service to Shamrocks club over several decades and also served as Treasurer of Galway Camogie Board in the 1990’s. The Cork native made an indelible contribution to camogie in Galway over many years particularly at school’s and colleges level, a body he served with diligence and expertise.

Representing Galway Camogie, Ann Kearney gave this glowing tribute on FYI Galway.

Galway camogie extend sincere sympathy to his wife Bridie and family Siobhan, Daniel and Ruth and extended family.