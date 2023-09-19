Galway Bay FM

19 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Tributes are paid following the passing of Swimming great Monsignor Dermot Maloney of Tuam Swimming Club

Share story:
Tributes are paid following the passing of Swimming great Monsignor Dermot Maloney of Tuam Swimming Club

Tributes have been paid this afternoon following the passing of Monsignor Dermot Maloney of Tuam. A champion swimmer himself, Monsignor Maloney was heavily involved in the Tuam Swimming Club and was very influential in saving Tuam Swimming Pool some years ago when Galway County Council proposed closing it down in 1971.

As an administrator, Monsignor Maloney was president of the Irish Amateur Swimming Association, now Swim Ireland in 1976.

Norma O’Rourke is the chairperson of Tuam Swimming Club.

She paid this tribute when speaking to John Mulligan.

Predeceased by his parents James and Catherine, sister Angela (Tuam), brother Gabriel (Dublin) and sister-in-law Irene. Deeply regretted by his brother Fr. Joseph, nephews Alan and John, cousins, the extended Moloney & Farragher families, Archbishop Francis Duffy, retired Archbishop Michael Neary and the priests of the Archdiocese of Tuam.

May He Rest In Peace 

Reposing at the St. Jarlath’s College Oratory, Tuam on Thursday, September 21st, from 5.00 pm until 8.00 pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 22nd, at 2.00 pm followed by burial in Tuam Cemetery.

 

 

Share story:

Vodafone Ireland and IRFU announce four-year sponsorship extension

New deal to include Vodafone appearing on back of Ireland women’s jersey in 2024 Continuation of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship par...

Kikkerrin/Clonberne's Nicola Ward Galway's sole nominee as TG4 Ladies Football All Stars nominees are revealed  

The nominations for the 2023 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards have been revealed with Galway receiving just one nomination. Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Senior Football Championship – Group 1Sat, 23 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Moycullen V Annaghdown 17:15 Sun, 24 Sep, Venue: Ros Muc, (Roun...

FAI Cup Semi-Final Draw Reaction

Galway United has been drawn to face Bohemians in the Semi-Final of the FAI Cup with the game taking place on the weekend of the 8th at Eamon Deacy Park. ...