Tributes are paid following the passing of Swimming great Monsignor Dermot Maloney of Tuam Swimming Club

Tributes have been paid this afternoon following the passing of Monsignor Dermot Maloney of Tuam. A champion swimmer himself, Monsignor Maloney was heavily involved in the Tuam Swimming Club and was very influential in saving Tuam Swimming Pool some years ago when Galway County Council proposed closing it down in 1971.

As an administrator, Monsignor Maloney was president of the Irish Amateur Swimming Association, now Swim Ireland in 1976.

Norma O’Rourke is the chairperson of Tuam Swimming Club.

She paid this tribute when speaking to John Mulligan.

Predeceased by his parents James and Catherine, sister Angela (Tuam), brother Gabriel (Dublin) and sister-in-law Irene. Deeply regretted by his brother Fr. Joseph, nephews Alan and John, cousins, the extended Moloney & Farragher families, Archbishop Francis Duffy, retired Archbishop Michael Neary and the priests of the Archdiocese of Tuam.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the St. Jarlath’s College Oratory, Tuam on Thursday, September 21st, from 5.00 pm until 8.00 pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 22nd, at 2.00 pm followed by burial in Tuam Cemetery.