The death has occurred of Paddy Talty, President of the Tuam Stadium Committee and Secretary for 60 years.

Paddy Talty born in Kilkee in county Clare in 1929 and first arrived in Tuam in 1947.

He is the father of Brian, the former Galway footballer.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer has paid tribute to Paddy.

May He Rest In Peace