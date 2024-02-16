Galway Bay FM

16 February 2024

Tribesmen Head of the River returns on March 16th

One of the most iconic events in Galway’s sporting calendar makes a long-awaited return on St Patrick’s weekend as the Tribesmen Head of the River is scheduled to run for the first time since 2013. Details of the event were announced last night (Thursday, Feb 15th) at the Portershed in Market Street, Galway where a large turnout of rowing enthusiasts, sponsors, media and special guests gathered to hear the thoughts of two-time Olympian and President of Rowing Ireland NEVILLE MAXWELL, the Head of Communications with the Olympic Federation of Ireland HEATHER BOYLE, the Chairperson of the Head of the River Committee PAT BOYLE in conversation with Galway Bay FM’s OLLIE TURNER. The event opened with an address from the President of Tribesmen Rowing Club COLIN HANLEY, with Club Captain FERGUS MANNION introducing the Mayor of Galway Cllr EDDIE HOARE…

