TRIATHLON: Lough Cutra Castle Gearing Up For Festival of Triathlon And Multisport Racing

It’s almost time to get the 2022 season of triathlon racing underway and the team at Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival are gearing up for a busy weekend of racing in Galway across the weekend of May 28th & 29th.

Part of the Castle Race Series, this popular event sees athletes from across the country descend on the Galway castle estate for an exhilarating and exciting festival of triathlon and multisport racing. The stunning castle location nestled on the edge of the Burren provides the perfect location for a race which this year celebrates its 10th Anniversary.

Swimming in Europe’s largest privately owned lake, athletes cycle the stunning scenery of South Galway and The Burren in Co. Clare on the Wild Atlantic Way, before running on the tracks, trails and wonderful woodland of the castle estate to the finish line at the foot of one of Ireland’s only privately owned castles.

There are a whole host of races for adults and children taking place on the grounds of the castle. Athletes can embrace their choice of triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon and aquabike races and enjoy the fun festival atmosphere. There are swim only and run only events also on offer throughout the weekend ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy!

With distances to suit everyone across swim, bike and run from the first time athlete to those chasing a personal best or a podium, Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon and Multisport Festival has it all. Find out more about the individual races and sign up to your chosen distance on www.castleraceseries.com.