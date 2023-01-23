TRIATHLON: Galway Club To Host New Members Evening

‘Make Time to Tri in 2023 with Galway Triathlon Club’

Galway Triathlon Club will host a Beginners and New Members Evening in the PorterShed a hAon Bowling Green, on Thursday, February 2nd from 7:30-9pm.

The evening offers those interested in taking up triathlon this year the opportunity to meet Galway Triathlon Club members and find out more about the sport of triathlon.

With just shy of 200 members, Galway Triathlon Club is active across all aspects of swim, bike and run with weekly training hosted across the city for members. From group swimming sessions catering to all levels of athlete, to weekly supported sea swimming (Summer only), the mixed ability long run and weekly track sessions, group bike spins, both indoor and outdoor as well as strength and conditioning sessions, there are lots of options to suit all levels of triathlete and all levels of sporting aspirations.

So whether you are already an avid swimmer, cyclist or runner or maybe haven’t dipped your toe in the sea or been on a bike since your early years, Galway Triathlon Club’s fun, vibrant and very social activities will have you signing up to your first triathlon in no time!

The Beginners and New Members evening is open to all current and lapsed Galway Triathlon Club members with an open invitation to the general public to attend who are interested in joining the club and finding out more about taking up triathlon in 2023. Admission to the event is free and will include a general triathlon information session for the new triathlete, training tips, demonstrations on transitions, and an opportunity to meet and chat with many members of Galway Triathlon Club.

For more information and to register to attend please go to www.galwaytri.ie and make 2023 your year to TRI something new, you never know where it may lead you!