Tri Talking Sport To Host Bike Week Bonanza

Tri Talking Sport will celebrate Bike Week 2020 with a superb line up of bike themed activities from 19th – 26th September, aimed at encouraging and inspiring exploration and adventure on two wheels.

The programme will include social media competitions to encourage you to get on your bike, an online virtual social Zwift ride on Monday night led by Karen Cassidy of the Galway Baybes and Galway Triathlon Club and Sara Duffy of Galway Bay Cycling Club, as well as a number of live interviews streamed on the Tri Talking Sport Facebook Page during the week.

The live and inspiring online interviews with some familiar faces from the world of cycling will include Galway Bay Cycling Club’s Eoghan Clifford who is a 4-time paracycling world champion and 2-time world championship bronze medal winner, he has also won gold and bronze in cycling at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and won races at national and international level in able-bodied and paracycling events.

Imogen Cotter from Clare will join us live from Belgium where she is currently pursuing her passion for life on two wheels and chasing her goal to become a professional bike rider. Western Lakes Chairperson Padraig Marrey, who is fondly referred to as the ‘Flying Postman’ will also join the live shows. The Cycling Ireland coach and bike tutor has amassed an incredible level of experience in cycling over the years and is sure to have some fascinating stories to tell of his adventures whilst also giving some practical advice on getting started on your biking journey.

Also joining the live shows is Alan Heary, High Performance coach, and ultra endurance enthusiast, he specialises in helping individuals and teams perform at the highest possible levels in high impact and high stress environments, in both sport and business, founder and race director of the Race Around Ireland his passion for ultra endurance cycling is infectious. Joining Alan on the panel is Noel Cusack from Clare who has taken to ultra cycling like a duck to water and is currently training to race in the Joe Barr 500 mile on 26th September, his 8th ultra in 4 years with his long term goal to take on the Race Around Ireland Ultra in 2021.

With more names to be added to the line up of guests for the live shows next week be sure to keep an eye on www.tritalkingsport.com and the Tri Talking Sport Facebook and Instagram pages to keep up to date with the plans and join the conversation on cycling and embracing your own journey on two wheels.

Speaking about the Bike Week Bonanza, Joanne Murphy of Tri Talking Sport said. “I am delighted to get involved with Bike Week 2020, there has been such a huge increase in the numbers of people cycling the last few months it is great to see people taking to their bikes as part of an active commute or in embracing an active lifestyle. It is my hope that through the varied programme for Bike Week that we have set out with the support of funding from Galway City Council, we can encourage and inspire people to take the next pedal stroke on their cycling journey, there are so many options for cycling you never know where your adventure on two wheels may take you.”

In addition to the activities above, The Tri Talking Sport podcast episode airing on Wednesday 23rd September at 3pm features endurance adventurer and ultra cyclist Rachel Nolan who recently won the Transatlantic Way 2,200 self supported bike race from Derry to Kinsale and was the first woman to do so.

For more information and for the full Bike Week Bonanza programme schedule go to www.tritalkingsport.com