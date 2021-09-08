Tri Talking Sport Bike Week Bonanza

print

Tri Talking Sport in partnership with Galway City Council will celebrate Bike Week 2021 with a number of online bike themed activities from 12th – 18th September, aimed at encouraging and inspiring exploration and adventure on two wheels.

The schedule kicks off with a virtual social ride on ZWIFT on Monday 13th September at 7:30pm in partnership with Team RWB and Primed Coaching. The virtual cycle will feature Irish Professional Triathlete Chris Mintern as guest rider joining the 60 minute spin. With lots of prizes to be won simply for turning up there will be plenty of chat, cycling and fun to be had on the night.

If you are new to indoor cycling and ZWIFT, this is the perfect opportunity to get on your bike at home, learn more about the online training platform and get motivated to start your indoor training for the winter ahead. You can also try your hand at beating Chris on some of the sprints.

A bike themed virtual event will be held on Wednesday 15th September at 8pm featuring some familiar names in cycling to whet your appetite for biking adventures at home and abroad. Former professional cyclist and current leader of the Cycling Ireland National Road Series, Daire Feeley will be joined on the panel by Stefanie Carr, Women’s Officer of Cycling Connacht along with accomplished endurance cyclist Sean Hernon of Galway Bay CC, winner of the recent Team Joe Barr Coast 2 Coast Race.

The virtual session will cover areas of interest for new and experienced cyclists looking to maximise their enjoyment of their chosen cycling discipline; from endurance cycling to bike packing, gravel to road racing, if you have an interest in cycling whether you are new to the sport or looking to improve, this session will be worth tuning in to.

There will also be lots of social media competitions aimed at educating and encouraging cycling enthusiasts to maximise their cycling experience. Check out www.tritalkingsport.com for booking links to the events and be sure to follow Tri Talking Sport across all social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram to be in with the chance of winning some prizes next week.