The transfer of Patrick Hoban from Dundalk to Derry City has been confirmed, subject to medical and player terms being finalised.

If the move is concluded, the 32-year-old Loughrea native will leave Oriel Park as the club’s record goalscorer, a three-time SSE Airtricity League winner and two-time FAI Cup winner.

STATEMENT FROM DUNDALK FC

Dundalk FC can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Derry City for the transfer of Patrick Hoban, subject to a medical and player terms being finalised.

If the move is concluded, the 32-year-old will leave Oriel Park as the club’s record goalscorer – 150 goals from 296 appearances – a three-time SSE Airtricity League winner, a two-time FAI Cup winner and a legend whose name will be etched in the pages of Dundalk FC history forever.

After arriving from Mervue United in December 2012, ‘The Hobanator’ went on to become an instant favourite with the Oriel Park faithful, scoring 15 times in his debut season with the club.

He continued to go from strength to strength and in 2014 he became the first player in the club’s history to score 20 goals in a Premier Division season as Dundalk ended a 19-year wait to be crowned league champions.

A three-year spell in England followed before the Loughrea native returned ‘home’ for the 2018 season and he went on to bag a record 29 league goals as Stephen Kenny’s side secured another league and FAI Cup double.

A four-trophy haul followed in 2019 as Dundalk, with Hoban as club captain, retained the league title and added the League Cup, the Unite The Union Cup and the FAI President’s Cup to the trophy cabinet.

Hoban also wrote his name into the record books on April 26th, 2019 when his 40th-minute header, in a 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park, saw him overtake Joey Donnelly’s record of 69 league goals.

The Covid-shortened 2020 campaign saw Dundalk reach the group stages of the UEFA Europa League and Hoban opened the scoring in an epic seven-goal thriller against Rapid Vienna in Austria.

After equalling Donnelly’s overall tally of 142 with a hat-trick against UCD at Oriel Park in June of this year, Hoban went on to break a record that was set in 1939 by planting a trademark header past the Drogheda United goalkeeper in the 174th Louth Derby at United Park.

Seven more goals followed, his last for Dundalk coming in a 5-1 win over UCD at Belfield on November 3rd, 2023. The reception that Hoban received from the travelling supporters afterwards, and the 300-plus people who attended a tribute night in the Lisdoo two weeks afterwards, was a testament to his contribution to the club, the town and the local community over the past decade.

Players come and players go but memories, as they say, live forever. Hoban provided us with countless good ones over the years.

Thanks, Pat.