Tralee And Templeogue Fall In Opening Round As Men’s Super League Opens In Dramatic Fashion

Both of last season’s top two teams took a tumble in the opening round of the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League this evening, with reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors falling to UCD Marian in the kingdom in a nail-biter, while Griffith College Templeogue lost out to Belfast Star after overtime in a thriller.

Down in Kerry, a fantastic first half display from the hosts – who were without the services of Kieran Donaghy – saw Keith Jumper, Daniel Jokubaitis and Ivan Bogdanovic to the forefront on the scoring to send them into a 43-30 point half time lead. Marian came back in style though in a third quarter that was led by Neil Baynes, to edge them into a four-point lead at the end of the third, 52-56. The drama was far from over though, as the fourth quarter delivered a nail-biting finish as the lead changed hands on numerous occasions. With just under a minute to go, a free-throw from UCD’s Barry Drumm saw the score at 72-71 in favour of Tralee. Drumm was on hand again moments later though to float home the winning score and see Marian win out by one, 72-73.

Speaking to Alan Cantwell afterwards, Marian coach Ioannis Liapakis stated: “It was an amazing game. It was a great game for people to watch and for us to play. Both teams deserved to win the game and we were the lucky ones. Everything counts now for us, every win is like a Cup final from now on.”

Belfast Star meanwhile took home a memorable 94-92 point overtime win against Griffith College Templeogue in another cracking opening round game. Nothing separated the sides throughout, with the teams tied at 37 apiece at half time. A phenomenal 34-point display from Lorcan Murphy was one of the main talking points of the game, while Star’s Delaney Blaylock (25 points) and Keelan Cairns (22 points) were also to the forefront. Despite leading 74-80 with just 1.06 to play in the fourth quarter, Templeogue just couldn’t hold on to the margin, and Star stormed home some big baskets to tie the game at 80-80 and force overtime. They truly found their shooting range in this period; as it began to rain threes in De La Salle and Star held on to win 94-92.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Adrian Fulton said: “We are obviously thrilled with the win. Templeogue are a super team who beat us three times last year, so it’s nice to finally be on the right side of the result for a change. Lorcan Murphy was off the charts tonight in the second half, and we were down 15 at one stage in the third quarter. The players deserve great credit, it’s encouraging when they refused to quit when we were on the ropes.”

Elsewhere around the league, Coughlan C&S Neptune got their season off to a flying start, running out 88-71 point winners over Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin. Spaniard Nil Sabata Vila dominated on both ends of the floor for the storied Cork side, with player/coach Lehmon Colbert chipping in with 12 points and Roy Downey and Kyle Hosford also impressing. Pyrobel Killester ground out a hard-earned 75-83 point win on the road to neighbours, DCU Saints. Killester welcomed Isaac Westbrooks back into the fold and he made his mark immediately, finishing the game out with 24 points. Good performances from Farouq Raheem – who was particularly strong on the defensive end – Tomas Fernandez and Keith Anderson kept Killester’s scoring ticking over in the face of a hugely determined DCU Saints side, with Mike Bonaparte, Martins Provizors and Charlie Coombes shining brightest.

The other Dublin derby saw the battle of the newcomers as Abbey Seals Dublin Lions hosted DBS Éanna in Clondalkin. A massive first quarter from the visitors set the tone for the game, as they took an early 9-26 lead into the second to see Lions on the back foot from early on. Standout performances from Éanna’s Stefan Zecevic, Daniel Heaney and Neil Lynch kept the scores raining in to help them to a first Super League win. Elsewhere, Maree came out on top of the big Galway derby meanwhile, running out 58-70 point winners over Moycullen at NUIG. Darin Johnson led the scoring for Maree, finishing the game out with 24 points. A strong third quarter from Moycullen saw them close the gap back to seven points thanks to good work from Connor Curran, but Maree took back control in the fourth and pushed on to win by 12 in the end.

Basketball Ireland Results: September 20/21st, 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 54-76 DBS Éanna

Belfast Star 94-92 Griffith College Templeogue (after overtime)

DCU Saints 75-83 Pyrobel Killester

Coughlan C and S Neptune 88-71 Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 72-73 UCD Marian

Moycullen 58-70 Maree

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball 98-72 Portlaoise Panthers

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 82-55 Limerick Sport Eagles

LYIT Donegal 96-82 Ulster University Elks

Limerick Celtics 92-85 Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers 64-73 Fr Mathews

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Moycullen 58-70 Maree

Top scorers Moycullen: Connor Curran 18, Daniel Vila 9, Grant Olsson 8

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 24, John Burke 9, Kenneth Hansberry 6

Half time score: Moycullen 22-34 Maree

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 27-29th

Friday 27th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, Limerick Celtics, 19:30

Saturday 28th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU Complex, 19:00

DBS Eanna v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30

Maree v Coughlan C and S Neptune, Calasanctius College, 20:00

Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00

Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College-Galway, 17:00

Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00

Limerick Sport Eagles v Waterford Vikings, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00

Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30

Fr Mathew’s v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00

Portlaoise Panthers v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s, St Mary’s, 19:00

Sunday 29th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

T Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00