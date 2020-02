Clare trainer Brian McMahon is now officially Galway based after buying a new yard but it has proven a successful venture as he picked up another two wins last Sunday in Navan.

14-year-old Seskinane won the Handicap Hurdle at 14/1; while Se Mo Laoch came home first at 9/1 in the Handicap Chase.

McMahon joined the ‘Over The Line’ team last night and chatted to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.