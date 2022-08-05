Traffic plan: Pearse Stadium Championship Games on Saturday/Streets of Galway 8KM road race

The Streets of Galway 8KM road race is taking place tomorrow so please note the following traffic management plan regarding the Pearse Stadium SFC Double header

The following games are scheduled for Pearse Stadium on Saturday evening, August the 6th 2022.

· Corofin V Oughterard @ 17:30hrs

· Salthill/Knocknacarra V CLG Bhearna @ 19:15hrs

The Streets of Galway 8km road race is scheduled to begin at Ravens Terrace at 7pm on Saturday the 6th of August 2022.

The route goes across Dr Mannix Road and on to Rockbarton Road, via Pearse Stadium (5km mark). The first runners will reach this point at approximately 19:15hrs with the bulk of the entrants passing this point at 19:30hrs. The final runners/walkers will pass Pearse Stadium at approximately 20:00hrs.

The Gardaí will be road closures along the route from 18:45 for the duration of the event. This will cause some disruption to patrons travelling to Pearse Stadium for the second game.

Those attending the games are asked to approach Pearse Stadium via Quincentennial Bridge and Westside as opposed to coming through Galway City Centre.

Limited parking will be available at the St. Enda’s National School on Dr. Mannix Road, entry via Threadneedle Road only.

Patrons are asked to arrive early and to park responsibly.