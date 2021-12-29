Tradehouse Central Ballincollig target ninth successive win in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan says his team’s “best will only suffice” against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in their InsureMyVan.ie Super League clash, while Garvey’s Tralee Warriors supremo John Dowling labelled his side as “underdogs” for the game. The top two in the South Conference meet on January 3rd at Ballincollig Community School.

“The players are rested and back preparing hard for top of the table clash, against one of the league favourites Tralee. They have a lot of depth at every position. Our best will only suffice next Monday. We are now seeing the best of Andre Nation at both ends of the floor. This is a top of the table clash and the whole club can’t wait for this important game,” O’Sullivan said.

John Dowling, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach, added: “The game after Christmas can throw anything at you. We have missed the Castleisland Blitz this year, which always helps to keep our guys sharp and we hope to see its return next year. Ballincollig have set the pace in the league and are the team to beat. We are going into Ballincollig the underdogs, with no illusions on how we have to play in order to win anything – short of that just won’t cut it.”

Monday’s other game sees winless Moycullen host C&S Neptune at NUIG Kingfisher.

The first InsureMyVan.ie Super League game of the festive period sees NUIG Maree host Team 360 Financial Killorglin on Wednesday. Both sides come into the contest with identical 3-5 records so far. NUIG Maree head coach, Charlie Crowley, has called for a strong defensive performance to keep their opponents at bay. “Killorglin are a strong outfit. They’ve got lots of good pros and when they’re on song together they’re a very tough group to stop. We need to lock in defensively to try and limit them as best we can. If we can do that and limit our unforced errors, we can put ourselves in a good position to get a result.”

His Team 360 Financial Killorglin counterpart, Declan Wall, acknowledged the strong home record of NUIG Maree. “Looking forward to going to Galway this Wednesday to play NUIG Maree. Preparations for the game were never going to be easy around the Christmas period, but we have had a few get togethers. We have a few guys missing, which will make things tight for us. Maree have been doing well a home this season, so we will need to be at our best to get a result. This will be our fifth straight away game now, so it has been tough, but if we can get a win in Galway before a nice run of home games on the way, it could set us up hopefully to have a decent run at the business end of the regular season.”

Killester host Bright DCU Saints on Sunday and head coach Brian O’Malley highlighted the preparation struggles that all teams have been facing as a result of Covid-19. “It’s been a very tough few weeks, people have had to isolate away from their families and obviously at Christmas time this is more challenging. We’ve tried to put a session or two together, but have not had the full group together. This is the nature of things and how the virus situation has evolved, I’d say lots of teams are in the same boat, so it’s just try adapt a bit and make sure the prep is covered one way or another.”

Gareth Winders, Bright DCU Saints head coach, gave his assessment of the game. “As we continue to build and see our players performances start to become more consistent, we are looking forward to the second half of the season. Killester are a strong team, led by Ciaran Roe and we know the challenge they will bring. We can only focus on our own performance and making sure we get our game right. We look forward to Sunday’s game and the challenge it brings.”

Sunday’s game between Griffith College Templeogue and UCD Marian is in doubt due to Covid-19, a decision whether it will go ahead as scheduled will be made on Wednesday.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League WIT Waterford Wildcats host The Address UCC Glanmire in an eagerly anticipated contest at the top of the table on Monday. They’re two of three sides with identical 7-2 records at the summit.

Tommy O’Mahony, WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach, is looking forward to pitting his wits against the Cork club. “Playing against one of the best teams in the league is always going to be hard, but it’s a task we relish. Glanmire have shown how good a team they are by their results over the last two months. They will be a hard team to beat and we will have be on top of our game to compete at their level. They have outstanding players in every position and we will need every player to contribute to make this into a competitive game. We understand the task ahead of us and can’t wait to see where we are compared to one of the best teams in the league.”

His opposite number, Mark Scannell, added: “We are looking forward to getting back to training in preparation for what will be a huge test. Waterford have been the team of the season, very resilient well coached and always tough to beat in the Mercy Gym. Louise (Scannell), Annaliese (Murphy) and Miriam (Loughrey) have had some time off over the past week and we could do with them back from injury, but we’ll be ready. We love the big games and it will give us all an indication of where we are in the greater scheme of things.”

Monday also sees Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics take on DCU Mercy. DCU Mercy defeated the County Kildare outfit 61-50 earlier this month in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup. Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics head coach, Ioannis Liapakis, said: “No, there’s not a bigger determination since we lost in the (InsureMyHouse.ie National) Cup, but we also approach every game like a final, so no need for extra motivation.”

He also revealed that his side are having to contend with injuries and Covid-disrupted preparations. “Monday’s game is going to be a very difficult, because we’re playing against DCU and tricky because unfortunately we have some injuries and Covid cases. So right now we don’t really know how many players we’re going to have available. The last few sessions we had less than 10 players and the same will be for the next few sessions too. So right now our priority is the health and recovery of our players and of course at the same time do our best to prepare for such a difficult game, like the one with DCU Mercy.”

DCU Mercy are on a three-game league losing streak and head coach Mark Ingle is looking for a response. “The game against Liffey Celtics is a big game for us on Monday, as we need to bounce back after our game against (WIT Waterford) Wildcats. We should have a full squad for this game and hopefully we can prepare well in the next few days to get ready for it ‘

IT Carlow host Fr. Mathews at Old Leighlin, as they seek out their first win of the season. Martin Conroy, IT Carlow Basketball head coach, said: “I think the break was just what we needed to be honest. The girls will come back refreshed and ready to go. It’s been a tough season and this game isn’t any easier. We look forward to the challenges that lay ahead.”

Fr. Mathews head coach, Niamh Dwyer, added: “We are looking forward to getting the second half of the season started when we head to Carlow on the Monday after the Christmas break. We will be looking to improve our performances after a sub-par first half of the season and raising to the challenges that 2022 will present.”

Wednesday’s game between Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s is postponed due to Covid-19, while Sunday’s contest between Killester and Trinity Meteors is a major doubt because of Covid-19, with a decision to be made on Wednesday.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 unbeaten UCC Demons were set for a double header over the festive period, but their game with Limerick Sport Eagles on Thursday is postponed because of Covid-19. Their game at IT Carlow Basketball is still scheduled to go ahead on Monday. IT Carlow Basketball can go level on points with a win and head coach Martin Conroy is looking forward to the challenge against the South Conference leaders: “Our men’s squad are playing some excellent basketball, but when you have injuries and Covid hanging around, you never know what’s going to happen next. Demons are the best team in our conference and if I’m honest probably the best team in our league. Danny’s (O’Mahony) doing a great job and with Kyle (Hosford) as a leader on the floor, they really are a very good unit. Kyle is one of the best players in the country and the two imports (Tala Fam) Thiam and (Tobias) Christensen are excellent too, but Demons have more than that, they’ve a great blend of youth and experience and an excellent coach to add to that. It’ll be a tough, but we’ll give it a go.”

Local bragging rights will be up for grabs on Thursday at Presentation Gym Killarney, as Killarney Cougars take on Scotts Lakers Killarney.

On Sunday the top two in the North Conference – McGowan’s Tolka Rovers and EJ Sligo All-Stars – are due face each other at 3pm at Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, however that game is also a doubt due to Covid-19, with confirmation due on Wednesday. At 5pm on Sunday Fr. Mathews are set to host WIT Vikings and on Monday at 6pm Limerick Celtics entertain Portlaoise Panthers at 6pm.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1 Wednesday’s game between South Conference leaders NUIG Mystics and Portlaoise Panthers is postponed due to Covid-19, while a decision whether to postpone Griffith College Templeogue against Swords Thunder will be made on Wednesday.

Elsewhere Marble City Hawks host Limerick Celtics on Sunday, while on Monday Ulster University welcome Phoenix Rockets.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures

Wednesday 29th December

NUIG Maree v Team 360 Financial Killorglin, 1500 NUIG Kingfisher

Sunday 2nd January

Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian, 1500, Nord Anglia International

Killester v Bright DCU Saints, 1500, IWA Clontarf

Monday 3rd January

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 1400, Ballincollig Community School

Moycullen v C&S Neptune, 1500, NUIG Kingfisher

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures

Wednesday 29th December

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, 1800, Parochial Hall (POSTPONED)

Sunday 2nd January

Killester v Trinity Meteors, 1700, IWA Clontarf

Monday 3rd January

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, 1200, Leixlip Amenities Centre

WIT Waterford Wildcats v The Address UCC Glanmire, 1500, Mercy SS Waterford

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr. Mathews, 1500, Old Leighlin

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Thursday 30th December

Limerick Sport Eagles v UCC Demons, 1530, UL Arena (POSTPONED)

Killarney Cougars v Scotts Lakers Killarney, 1830, Presentation Gym Killarney

Sunday 2nd January

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers v EJ Sligo All-Stars, 1500, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex

Fr. Mathews v WIT Vikings, 1700, Fr. Mathews Arena

Monday 3rd January

IT Carlow Basketball v UCC Demons, 1230, Old Leighlin

Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, 1800, St. Munchin’s College

MissQuote.ie Division 1

Wednesday 29th December

NUIG Mystics v Portlaoise Panthers, 1300, NUIG Kingfisher (POSTPONED)

Sunday 2nd January

Marble City Hawks v Limerick Celtics, 1700, OLoughlin’s GAA Club

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, 1730, Nord Anglia International (POSTPONED)

Monday 3rd January

Ulster University v Phoenix Rockets, 1915, UUJ