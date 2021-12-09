Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and WIT Waterford Wildcats put winning streaks on the line

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony says Killester will be “extremely tough”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan says his side “will learn a lot about ourselves this weekend”, as they prepare to put their unbeaten league record on the line when they travel to Griffith College Templeogue on Saturday. The Cork club have won all six of their InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures so far, but O’Sullivan feels they’ll be put to the test.

“We are looking forward to getting back into action after a few weeks break. The lads have been working very hard individually and collectively. Before the fixtures came out, this game was the one the players wanted to play in,” O’Sullivan said.

“Templeogue have been the most consistent team in the last few years, They are stacked with fine players, huge experience on and off the court. We will learn a lot about ourselves this weekend.”

Griffith College Templeogue will be looking to halt a four-game league and cup losing streak, “This game will be a massive challenge for us. They are the only unbeaten team left in the league and that tells just how good they are,” head coach Mark Keenan said.

“They have great scoring power throughout the team. Our guys will definitely be up for the challenge and we’re looking forward to playing at home, as we’ve been on the road for the last number of games.”

DBS Éanna bounced back from their 67-60 InsureMyVan.ie Super League defeat to Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, by booking their place in the semi-finals of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup with a 82-76 win over Team 360 Financial Killorglin last weekend. Next up is a home game with C&S Neptune and head coach Darren McGovern gave his thoughts ahead of the contest. “This is a very different Neptune team than last season. Colin (O’Reilly) has them well set and with (Nil) Sabata and (Roy) Downey they have a deadly duo. That’s before you start going through their roster. A talented team. We have had our wins and losses and great spells in all our games. We need to continue to gel together and overcome adversity as it arises. It’s a busy period for everyone and I’m proud our guys have kicked on every week.”

C&S Neptune are on a three-game league and cup winning streak, player/coach Colin O’Reilly is hoping to continue it. “We have been on a nice run the past few weeks, so it’s a nice challenge to take on Éanna Saturday in their place. They are currently sitting top of the North Conference and have been probably the most consistent side in the league over past two seasons. They have huge depth in the squad and can throw multiple styles at you, so it will take a full 40 minutes of concentration to give us a chance of winning.”

Belfast Star won’t have head coach Adrian Fulton on the sidelines for their game with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, he’s absent due to Covid-19. Fulton said: “Gerard Ryan been doing a lot of the preparation work anyway, as I was away with national team. They are probably the best team in the country right now, so it will be a huge challenge for us. The lads should be raring to go though, as they have had a couple of weeks off with the international break and the fact we lost in the Cup. Multiple threats in multiple positions and very well coached, but if we perform for 40 minutes we will be in the mix.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling added: “We have had some massive battles over the last few years and with a long road trip ahead of us, we’re going to do our best to make it count. It will be a huge experience for our younger players to play on the road up there and we know they are up for the task. We have the utmost respect for Fulty (Adrian Fulton) and the whole Belfast organisation and we’re looking forward to taking to the hardwood in Belfast for the first time in two seasons.”

Killester host NUIG Maree looking for a response after their 92-86 InsureMyHouse.ie quarter-final defeat to C&S Neptune, while NUIG Maree reached their first ever senior Cup semi-final with buzzer beating 84-82 victory over UCD Marian.

“The teams are coming into the game in very different moods, Maree will be in high spirits after their recent form. We obviously had a tough loss last weekend and are looking to bounce back and put in a good performance,” Killester head coach Brian O’Malley stated.

“Maree have a really deep team, two Americans who complement each other well and their other imports pose match-up problems across the board. We’ve been working hard to address some elements of our play and hopefully that will have a positive outcome.”

NUIG Maree are yet to win on the road so far this season, in three attempts so far, Charlie Crowley, NUIG Maree head coach, acknowledged that fact in the build-up.

“Difficult game this weekend. Killester have a great tradition of winning basketball and have gotten the better of us ever since we came into the league. They’ve had the same quality core for the last couple of years, including their international stars, which shows in the way they play, week in, week out. They’re after coming out the wrong end against (C&S) Neptune last weekend in the Cup, in a game they’d probably feel they played a lot of the better basketball, so they’ll be coming with that hunger this weekend and it will definitely be an extremely tough game.”

“We’re yet win away from home this year and it’s something we’ve highlighted. We have goals this year and to achieve them we need to perform away from home. The lads have shown their pedigree at home, time now we carry that into away games.”

Bright DCU Saints host Team 360 Financial Killorglin, with the home side looking for their first win of the season, while the Kerry club come into the game with a 3-3 record in the league. Gareth Winders, Bright DCU Saints head coach, was upbeat ahead of the contest. “The break has been a good chance for us to regroup. We have spent some time working on elements of our game and we are looking forward to the challenge Killorglin will bring. They are coming off a good performance last weekend and will no doubt be looking at getting back to it this weekend. We have had a lot of injuries, but this has given opportunities to others to step up. With players coming back this weekend, competition for places has stepped up in training, which is always good to see in a squad.”

Declan Wall, Team 360 Financial Killorglin added: “Back to league action again this week for us after our Cup game against (DBS) Éanna, in which we thought performance-wise wasn’t too bad, but we were disappointed with our shooting percentage on the day, as we felt we created the open looks, but didn’t knock down the shots. This weekend we are on the road again against a (Bright) DCU Saints side that will be looking to get their first win and their performances over the last few games have shown they are getting closer to doing so. We will really have to execute better than last week to try and get the result we want, to give us another league away win. Hopefully we can do so and give ourselves every chance come Saturday night.”

Moycullen are also searching for their first win of the season, although three of their five league games so far have been lost by three points or less. They were defeated 77-62 by Garvey’s Tralee Warr in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup last weekend and head coach John Cunningham admits it’s been difficult this week after their quarter-final exit. “It’s tough to lift ourselves after our efforts last weekend. We played so well, but our finishing just didn’t measure up. I felt we matched Tralee in most aspects, but they made big shots while we struggled to make any shot. It’s exam season as well, which adds another layer of disruption to what’s been a tough season so far, from an availability point of view. However, I feel our team defence went up another notch last weekend and it got us within five (points) with three minutes to go. More of the same at that end and better offensive productivity and we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“Marian are tough though. Their imports seem to be carrying a big scoring load, but they have huge experience and quality amongst their Irish contingent, who know how to take responsibility when necessary. I have faith in our guys and they just need to reward the effort they’re putting in with a good shooting performance to get over the line. I hope that comes on Sunday.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony says upcoming opponents Killester will be “extremely tough”. The MissQuote.ie Super League leaders haven’t lost since their season opener and are on a seven-game unbeaten league and cup run, ahead of their trip to the IWA on Saturday. “This weekend we face an extremely tough side in the shape of Killester, they have shown through their results that they will be hard to beat. They are extremely talented in all areas of the court, which makes for a really tough match-up for any team. We will have to play exceptionally well to be in with a shout on Saturday night.”

Killester head coach Karl Kilbride outlined the challenge at hand for his side. “We’ve got a really tough task this weekend. Wildcats are on a seven-game winning streak and are coming here looking to extend it to eight. They’re perhaps one of the deepest and well coached teams in the league. They have a brilliant mix of experience with some incredibly talented underage internationals coming through. They can hurt you from inside and out and are absolutely lethal in transition. Anything less than our absolute best, won’t be enough to get us a result.

“While we’ve been scoring the ball quite well, we’ve been incredibly disappointed with our defensive performances lately, particularly at home. After a good couple of weeks in practice, we’re hoping to turn that around this weekend.”

Defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions DCU Mercy are one of three teams with 5-2 records just behind WIT Waterford Wildcats. Next up is Fr. Mathews (1-6), there were contrasting Cup fortunes for the two sides last weekend, with DCU Mercy beating Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, while Fr. Mathews were eliminated by WIT Waterford Wildcats.

DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle said: “It should be a very good game on Saturday against Fr. Mathew’s in Loreto Foxrock. We want to improve on our finishing from last week against Liffey Celtics, but a similar performance on defence will also be required.”

Fr. Mathews head coach Niamh Dwyer added: “We are on the road this weekend, as we face DCU (Mercy) for the first of two trips to Dublin this December. We are disappointed after last weekend, we are looking for a serious response, to put in a full performance this weekend.”

Trinity Meteors preparations for their game with The Address UCC Glanmire are again hampered by Covid-19, which severely impacted the side in their 90-49 home defeat to Singleton SuperValu Brunell last weekend.

Trinity Meteors head coach Vincent O’Keeffe gave an update on his squad. “We are still dealing with a serious Covid situation where six of my players are recovering and there is no guarantee that they will be ready for the weekend. With that in mind, the visit of one of the strongest teams in the league is not ideal timing. With Claire Melia, Claire O’Sullivan and Áine McKenna in their number, the test could not be harder, but we will do the best we can and hope luck is on our side.”

The Address UCC Glanmire are on a five-game winning run going into the game, including a 97-59 Cup win over IT Carlow last weekend. Head coach Mark Scannell said: “As we come into the most crucial part of the season it’s important now to re-focus on the next three league games and we start at Trinity on Saturday, in a very tricky game. They’ve had a tough few weeks, but they will have a full squad on Saturday and we need to be ready. Vinny is a very experienced coach and he’ll have them ready. I think our team is starting to develop and it’s enjoyable to see our younger players starting to impact games, so hopefully that will create more competition in the squad and make us tougher to beat.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell also have a 5-2 record heading into their game with Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, Tim O’Halloran, Singleton SuperValu Brunell head coach said: “Back to league after the Cup weekend and the game against (Leixlip Amenities) Liffey Celtics is a very tough game ahead. They have two very good Americans and very good Irish players and one of the best coaches in the league. We will have to bring our best from the start to get a result.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics head coach Ioannis Liapakis is hoping his team can get back to winning ways after their 61-50 InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup defeat to DCU Mercy. “After a very disappointing result last Saturday, we must move on and get ready for a very important and difficult game against Brunell in Cork. Brunell from the start of the season are one of the best teams in the league and the only team who from the day one they playing consistently well without ups and downs. The coach does a fantastic job and rotating the players amazingly well. Our goal for Sunday is to continue playing the same great defence we did against DCU (Mercy) and improve as much we can our offence. We’re really looking forward for Sunday and I’m sure it’s going to be a very enjoyable game.”

Sunday also sees Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host IT Carlow Basketball. Liam Culloty, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s head coach revealed the recent bad weather had affected preparations. “We are really looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd again. Training has been a bit disrupted this week due to Storm Barra, but I’m sure we will be ready for action come Sunday. Carlow have recently added a second American, so it will be a tough game, but we are excited for the challenge.”

Martin Conroy, IT Carlow Basketball head coach, commented: “Sunday will be a tough game for us in Castleisland. St Mary’s play really well at home and it’s a tough place to go. Liam (Culloty) will have been pinpointing this game to his team and they will have done their homework I’m sure. We’ve been improving recently. A really good performance against DCU (Mercy) and then a very good first half against (The Address UCC) Glanmire in the Cup. If we can put four quarters together we’ll be thereabouts. With all the injuries and Covid issues we’ve had since we had to play those two games in two days in October, we’re actually not doing too bad. Hopefully we’ll improve again this weekend and it will make for a great game in Castleisland.”

In MissQuote.ie Division 1 North Conference leaders Ulster University will be looking to respond to their first league defeat, when they host Tipperary Knights. LYIT Donegal have a double header, hosting Marble City Hawks on Saturday, followed by South Conference leaders NUIG Mystics (5-1) on Sunday. Limerick Celtics take on Griffith College Templeogue, Swords Thunder play Limerick Sport Huskies, who are on a six-game unbeaten league and cup run, while Phoenix Rockets face Portlaoise Panthers.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 North Conference leaders McGowan’s Tolka Rovers host local rivals Grand Hotel Malahide on Thursday. There are seven games on Saturday, unbeaten UCC Demons come up against Limerick Celtics, Titans play EJ Sligo All-Stars, LYIT Donegal have home advantage against Ulster University, as do WIT Vikings over Killarney Cougars. Abbey Seals play Drogheda Wolves, Scotts Lakers Killarney entertain Limerick Sport Eagles and Fr. Mathews host IT Carlow Basketball.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday 11th December

Belfast Star v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors – De La Salle College (17.00)

DBS Éanna v C&S Neptune – Coláiste Éanna (19.00)

Griffith College Templeogue v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig – Nord Anglia International School (19.00)

Bright DCU Saints v Team 360 Financial Killorglin – DCU Sports Complex (19.00)

Killester v NUIG Maree – IWA Clontarf (19.30)

Sunday 12th December

UCD Marian v Moycullen BC – UCD Sports Centre (15.00)

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday 11th December

DCU Mercy v Fr. Mathews – Loreto Foxrock (15.00)

Trinity Meteors v The Address UCC Glanmire – St. Teresians (16.00)

Killester v WIT Waterford Wildcats – IWA Clontarf (17.00)

Sunday 12th December

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics – Parochial Hall (14.45)

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v IT Carlow Basketball – Castleisland CC (15.00)

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Thursday 9th December

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers v Grand Hotel Malahide – Tolka Rovers Sports Complex (20.15)

Saturday 11th December

UCC Demons v Limerick Celtics – Parochial Hall (18.00)

Titans v EJ Sligo All-Stars – Ballinfoile Centre (18.00)

LYIT Donegal v Ulster University – LYIT Sports Centre (18.00)

WIT Vikings v Killarney Cougars – Carrickpherish Sports Hall (19.00)

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Drogheda Wolves – Coláiste Bríd (19.15)

Scotts Lakers Killarney v Limerick Sport Eagles – TBC (19.30)

Fr. Mathews v IT Carlow Basketball – Fr. Mathews Arena (19.45)

MissQuote.ie Division 1

Saturday 11th December

LYIT Donegal v Marble City Hawks – LYIT (14.00)

Ulster University v Tipperary Knights – UUJ (15.30)

Limerick Celtics v Griffith College Templeogue – St. Munchins College (17.00)

Swords Thunder v Limerick Sport Huskies – ALSAA Sports Complex (17.30)

Phoenix Rockets v Portlaoise Panthers – Lisburn Racquets Club (18.30)

Sunday 12th December

LYIT Donegal v NUIG Mystics – LYIT (14.30)