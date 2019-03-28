TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals – Preview

The Quarter Finals of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup are down for decision this Sunday at 2pm, with Galway clubs Corrib Rangers and Mervue United bidding for a place in the last four.

Corrib Rangers (Galway) V Carbury FC (Sligo)

Corrib R angers came through all Galway tie’s in the last two round defeating MerlinWoods/Medtronic firstly and in the last round overcame one of the CFA Cup specialists Athenry to book a tie against the Sligo/Leitrim Champions.

Carbury were CFA Summa Sports Champions Cup winners in 2018 and finalists in CFA Cup in 2018, only beaten by Mervue on penalties in the Showgrounds last May. They knocked out Westport Utd in Westport and West United (on penalties) in Galway in last two round’s and will be hoping for another away win in Galway. They remain undefeated in Sligo/Leitrim this season, Gary Armstrong and Gareth Kelly are leading scorers along with Niall Brennan who was capped at Irish Junior Level this season. The ever-dependable Steve Feeney and Colin Jinks provide cover at the back

MCR FC (Sligo) V Mervue United (Galway)

MCR are challenging at the top of the Super League in Sligo-Ryan McManus Rangers and former junior International striker Keith Nibbs lead the way with over 25 goals between them already this season, they defeated NUI Galway in the last Round with McManus scoring the winner in extra time in the City of the Tribes.

Mervue Utd are the Holders and many peoples favourites to retain the Cup, They are unbeaten at the top of the Galway League this season, recently capped at Junior International level Enda Curran is top scorer- but have a really strong squad throughout with the likes of the experienced Aaron Finnerty, Keith McHugh and Tommy Walsh to the fore in their defence with Peter Walsh and Stephen Cunningham also prominent in the attacking half of the pitch.

Ballina Town (Mayo) V Castlebar Celtic (Mayo)

All Mayo tie, Ballina have never won the Connacht Cup while Castlebar Celtic are the most successful Mayo Side with 9 Cup wins. Former Ballina Manager Michael McNicholas will be looking to the firepower of the likes of Jordan Loftus and Liam Flatley to try and overcome the Current Mayo Champions who are under the guidance of Mick Duffy. Benny Lavelle is the Ballina danger man while new Club Captain Jamie Cawley along with Dylan Edwards will be looking for goals. Derek Tansey has been a mainstay for Ballina Town at the heart of their defence throughout the Cup run.

Both sides opened the new League season with wins away from home last weekend Ballina coming from behind to win 3-1 in Ballyglass while Castlebar Celtic claimed all three points with an injury time winner in Claremorris.

Boyle Celtic (Roscommon) V Manulla (Mayo)

Boyle Celtic have had a good season in the Roscommon league but fell just short of the League title, as St Peters were crowned champions last weekend, Manager Aaron O Connor will be looking to advance to a Semi-Final (they last reached the last 4 in 2017 before losing out to West United in Galway) Danny Browne and Mick Corrigan usually are among the goals. They had to overcome a scare in Letterfrack in the last round, coming back from two nil down at HT to eventually run out 4-2 winners over West Coast United.

Manulla are now under the guidance of former Sligo Rovers clubman Danny O Leary and they overcame Galway opposition in the last two rounds firstly defeating Cois Fharraige and most recently Maree/Oranmore .While they have signed a number of players for the new season it was local boy Shea Benson who was the star of the show with two cracking goals against Maree/Oranmore. The got their new League campaign off to a winning start with a win over Straide&Foxford United last weekend.