TP Brennan Connacht Shield Second Round Fixtures

The Draw for the Second Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield has taken place with games to be played on the 9th of February at 2pm.

The Draw in full is…

West Coast Utd v Corrib Celtic B

Dynamo Blues A v NUIG Galway

Craughwell Utd v Real Tubber

Snugboro Utd ‘B’ v Manulla B or Crossmolina

CP Ajax v Kiltimagh/Knock Utd

Glenhest Rovers v Coolaney Utd

Moyne Villa v Chaffpool Utd

Ballygawley Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC

Ballyglass ‘B’ v Calry Bohs

Maree Oranmore B v Mervue Utd B

St Patricks FC v Ballaghaderreen FC

Claremorris ‘B’ v Cam Celtic

Colmanstown Utd v Dysart FC

Corofin Utd v Kilmore

Ballymote Celtic v Yeats Utd

Loughrea Rams B v Kiltimagh Knock Utd ‘B’