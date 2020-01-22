TP Brennan Connacht Shield Second Round Fixtures

By
Sport GBFM
-

The Draw for the Second Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield has taken place with games to be played on the 9th of February at 2pm.

The Draw in full is…

West Coast Utd v Corrib Celtic B     

Dynamo Blues A v NUIG Galway    

Craughwell Utd v Real Tubber

Snugboro Utd ‘B’ v Manulla B or Crossmolina   

CP Ajax v Kiltimagh/Knock Utd      

Glenhest Rovers v Coolaney Utd      

Moyne Villa v Chaffpool Utd 

Ballygawley Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC   

Ballyglass ‘B’ v Calry Bohs    

Maree Oranmore B v Mervue Utd B 

St Patricks FC v Ballaghaderreen FC

Claremorris ‘B’ v Cam Celtic  

Colmanstown Utd v Dysart FC         

Corofin Utd v Kilmore  

Ballymote Celtic v Yeats Utd  

Loughrea Rams B v Kiltimagh Knock Utd ‘B’     

