TP Brennan Connacht Shield Second Round Fixtures

The Draw for the Second Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield has taken place with games to be played on the 9th of February at 2pm.
The Draw in full is…
West Coast Utd v Corrib Celtic B
Dynamo Blues A v NUIG Galway
Craughwell Utd v Real Tubber
Snugboro Utd ‘B’ v Manulla B or Crossmolina
CP Ajax v Kiltimagh/Knock Utd
Glenhest Rovers v Coolaney Utd
Moyne Villa v Chaffpool Utd
Ballygawley Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC
Ballyglass ‘B’ v Calry Bohs
Maree Oranmore B v Mervue Utd B
St Patricks FC v Ballaghaderreen FC
Claremorris ‘B’ v Cam Celtic
Colmanstown Utd v Dysart FC
Corofin Utd v Kilmore
Ballymote Celtic v Yeats Utd
Loughrea Rams B v Kiltimagh Knock Utd ‘B’