TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup on this weekend

The second round of games in the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup will take place this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday next.

The games involving Galway teams this weekend are…

On Saturday, all games kick off at 2pm

Kiltullagh v Mervue Utd B

Maree/Oranmore B v Corofin Utd

Partry Athletic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC

Renmore v West Utd B

West Coast Utd v Galway Bohs

Then on Sunday at 11am

Colemanstown Utd B v Moyne Villa

Dynamo Blues v Gort Utd

At 2pm

Cois Fharraigev Shiven Rovers

Corrib Celtic B v Westport United B

Craughwell United v Ballygawley Celtic

Crossmolina v Knocknacarra

East Utd v Gurteen Celtic

Glen View Stars v St Patricks

Kilglass v Renmore B

Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Athenry B

St Johns v NUI Galway

Straide and Foxford v Oughterard

At 2.30pm

Athenry U21 v Conn Rangers at Kiltullagh

And at 3pm

Colga v Ballinrobe Town

The Draw in full is…