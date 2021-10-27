TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup on this weekend

The second round of games in the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup will take place this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday next.
The games involving Galway teams this weekend are…
On Saturday, all games kick off at 2pm
Kiltullagh v Mervue Utd B
Maree/Oranmore B v Corofin Utd
Partry Athletic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC
Renmore v West Utd B
West Coast Utd v Galway Bohs
Then on Sunday at 11am
Colemanstown Utd B v Moyne Villa
Dynamo Blues v Gort Utd
At 2pm
Cois Fharraigev Shiven Rovers
Corrib Celtic B v Westport United B
Craughwell United v Ballygawley Celtic
Crossmolina v Knocknacarra
East Utd v Gurteen Celtic
Glen View Stars v St Patricks
Kilglass v Renmore B
Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Athenry B
St Johns v NUI Galway
Straide and Foxford v Oughterard
At 2.30pm
Athenry U21 v Conn Rangers at Kiltullagh
And at 3pm
Colga v Ballinrobe Town
The Draw in full is…
|No
|Home
|Away
|K.O 2pm
|1
|East Utd.
|v
|Gurteen Celtic
|2
|Cois Fharraige
|v
|Shiven Rovers
|3
|Dynamo Blues
|v
|Gort Utd
|4
|Craughwell Utd.
|v
|Ballygawley Celtic
|5
|Coolaney Utd
|v
|St. Cuan’s/Ahascragh United
|6
|Colemanstown Utd B
|v
|Moyne Villa
|7
|Renmore
|v
|West Utd B
|8
|Killtullagh
|v
|Mervue Utd B
|9
|St. John’s FC
|v
|NUIG
|10
|West Coast Utd
|v
|Galway Bohs
|11
|Benbulben FC
|v
|Skyvalley Rovers
|12
|Kilglass/Enniscrone United
|v
|Renmore B
|13
|Colga FC
|v
|Ballinrobe Town
|14
|Fahy Rovers
|v
|Glen Celtic
|15
|Cam Celtic
|v
|Dunmore Town
|16
|Carrick Town
|v
|Barna
|17
|Straide & Foxford United
|v
|Oughterard
|18
|Partry Athletic
|v
|Cregmore/Claregalway
|19
|Maree/Oranmore FC B
|v
|Corofin Utd.
|20
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd A
|v
|Athenry B
|21
|Glenview Stars
|v
|St Patricks
|22
|Athenry U 21
|v
|Conn Rangers
|23
|Corrib Celtic B
|v
|Westport United B
|24
|Crossmolina
|v
|Knocknacarra