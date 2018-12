TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup Last 32 Draw

The draw for the last 32 of the TP Brennan Connacht Senior Cup has been revealed with all games taking place on January the 28th kicking off at 2pm.

The draw in full is….

1 Merville Utd v Aughanagh Celtic

2 Mervue Utd v Strokestown Utd

3 Manulla FC v Cois Fharraige

4 Ballyglass v Maree/Oranmore A

5 Maree/Oranmore B v West Coast Utd

6 Claremorris FC v Corrib Celtic

7 Tuam Celtic v Strand Celtic

8 Castlebar Celtic v Skyvalley Rovers

9 Achill Rovers v NUI Galway

10 Westport Utd v Carbury FC

11 Conn Rangers v West Utd

12 Merlin Woods/Medtronic v Corrib Rangers

13 St Peters FC v Ballina Town

14 St Bernards v MCR FC

15 St John’s Athletic v Boyle Celtic

16 Dynamo Blues v Athenry FC/Loughrea