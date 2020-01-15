Following the drama of the FAI Junior Cup Last weekend, the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup and Shield resumes this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday.

The full list of games featuring Galway League Teams is as follows…

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup

Saturday 18th January 2020

Colga v Athenry, at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm

Kilshanvey Utd v Gort Utd, at Kilconly, 2:00pm

East Utd v Oughterard, at Castle Park, 2:00pm

Sunday 19th January 2020

West Utd B v St Cuans Utd at South Park, 12:00pm

Ballinasloe Town v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm

Manulla v Mervue Utd at Manulla FC, 2:00pm

Glen Celtic v Salthill Devon at TBC, 2:00pm

West Utd v Ballisodare Utd at Mervue, 2:00pm Note Venue Change

St Bernard’s v Corrib Rangers B at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm

Tuam Celtic v Moylough 79 FC at Tuam, 2:00pm

Conn Rangers v MacDara at Conn Rangers, 2:00pm

Manor Rangers v Renmore at TBC, 2:00pm

Cois Fharraige v Moore United at Carraroe, 2:00pm

Loughrea v Castlebar Celtic at Loughrea, 2:00pm

Strand Celtic v Knocknacarra at Strand Celtic, 2:00pm

Corrib Rangers v MCR at Laurel Park, 2:00pm

Swinford v Corrib Celtic at TBC, 2:00pm

Ballina Town B v Galway Hibs at Ballina town, 2:00pm

Shiven Rovers v Maree/Oranmore at Shiven Rovers, 2:00pm

TP Brennan Connacht Junior Shield

Sunday 19th January 2020

Gurteen Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Gurteen Sportsfield, 2:00pm

Glenhest Rovers v Athenry B at TBC, 2:00pm

Manor Utd v Mervue Utd B at Manor Utd, 2:00pm

Maree/Oranmore B v Killala at Oranmore, 2:00pm

Corrib Celtic B v Fahy Rovers at Annaghdown, 2:00pm