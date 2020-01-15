Following the drama of the FAI Junior Cup Last weekend, the TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup and Shield resumes this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday.
The full list of games featuring Galway League Teams is as follows…
TP Brennan Connacht Junior Cup
Saturday 18th January 2020
Colga v Athenry, at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm
Kilshanvey Utd v Gort Utd, at Kilconly, 2:00pm
East Utd v Oughterard, at Castle Park, 2:00pm
Sunday 19th January 2020
West Utd B v St Cuans Utd at South Park, 12:00pm
Ballinasloe Town v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm
Manulla v Mervue Utd at Manulla FC, 2:00pm
Glen Celtic v Salthill Devon at TBC, 2:00pm
West Utd v Ballisodare Utd at Mervue, 2:00pm Note Venue Change
St Bernard’s v Corrib Rangers B at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm
Tuam Celtic v Moylough 79 FC at Tuam, 2:00pm
Conn Rangers v MacDara at Conn Rangers, 2:00pm
Manor Rangers v Renmore at TBC, 2:00pm
Cois Fharraige v Moore United at Carraroe, 2:00pm
Loughrea v Castlebar Celtic at Loughrea, 2:00pm
Strand Celtic v Knocknacarra at Strand Celtic, 2:00pm
Corrib Rangers v MCR at Laurel Park, 2:00pm
Swinford v Corrib Celtic at TBC, 2:00pm
Ballina Town B v Galway Hibs at Ballina town, 2:00pm
Shiven Rovers v Maree/Oranmore at Shiven Rovers, 2:00pm
TP Brennan Connacht Junior Shield
Sunday 19th January 2020
Gurteen Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway FC at Gurteen Sportsfield, 2:00pm
Glenhest Rovers v Athenry B at TBC, 2:00pm
Manor Utd v Mervue Utd B at Manor Utd, 2:00pm
Maree/Oranmore B v Killala at Oranmore, 2:00pm
Corrib Celtic B v Fahy Rovers at Annaghdown, 2:00pm