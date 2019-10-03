TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round Two Draw

By
Sport GBFM
-
Connacht-Football-Association-LOGO
1 Glen Celtic v Castlebar Celtic ‘B’  
2 Mac Dara v Mervue Utd B  
3 Moy Villa v Kiltimagh Knock Utd  
4 East Utd v Westport Utd ‘B’  
5 Colga FC v Ballaghaderreen FC  
6 Gort Utd v Ballinasloe Town B  
7 Glenhest Rovers v Partry Athletic  
8 Dynamo Blues A v Renmore FC  
9 Gurteen Celtic v Conn Rangers  
10 Cloonfad Utd v Ballymote Celtic  
11 Swinford v Fahy Rovers  
12 Corrib Rangers B v Corofin Utd  
13 West Utd B v Cregmore FC  
14 Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd  
15 Ballina Town ‘B’ v Manor Utd  
16 Colemanstown v Knocknacarra FC  
17 Dynamo Blues B v Achill Rovers  
18 Kilshanvey Utd v Killala  
19 Calry Bohs v Merlin/Medtronic  
20 Tuam Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic  
21 Cois Fharraige FC v Corrib Celtic B  
22 St Cuans Utd v Iorras Aontaithe  
23 Oughterard FC v Crossmolina  

All Cup games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow. Super League and Premier League teams enter at Round 3.

