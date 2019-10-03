TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round Two Draw

|1
|Glen Celtic
|v
|Castlebar Celtic ‘B’
|2
|Mac Dara
|v
|Mervue Utd B
|3
|Moy Villa
|v
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd
|4
|East Utd
|v
|Westport Utd ‘B’
|5
|Colga FC
|v
|Ballaghaderreen FC
|6
|Gort Utd
|v
|Ballinasloe Town B
|7
|Glenhest Rovers
|v
|Partry Athletic
|8
|Dynamo Blues A
|v
|Renmore FC
|9
|Gurteen Celtic
|v
|Conn Rangers
|10
|Cloonfad Utd
|v
|Ballymote Celtic
|11
|Swinford
|v
|Fahy Rovers
|12
|Corrib Rangers B
|v
|Corofin Utd
|13
|West Utd B
|v
|Cregmore FC
|14
|Carrick Town
|v
|Coolaney Utd
|15
|Ballina Town ‘B’
|v
|Manor Utd
|16
|Colemanstown
|v
|Knocknacarra FC
|17
|Dynamo Blues B
|v
|Achill Rovers
|18
|Kilshanvey Utd
|v
|Killala
|19
|Calry Bohs
|v
|Merlin/Medtronic
|20
|Tuam Celtic
|v
|Ballygawley Celtic
|21
|Cois Fharraige FC
|v
|Corrib Celtic B
|22
|St Cuans Utd
|v
|Iorras Aontaithe
|23
|Oughterard FC
|v
|Crossmolina
All Cup games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow. Super League and Premier League teams enter at Round 3.