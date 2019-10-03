TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round Two Draw

1 Glen Celtic v Castlebar Celtic ‘B’ 2 Mac Dara v Mervue Utd B 3 Moy Villa v Kiltimagh Knock Utd 4 East Utd v Westport Utd ‘B’ 5 Colga FC v Ballaghaderreen FC 6 Gort Utd v Ballinasloe Town B 7 Glenhest Rovers v Partry Athletic 8 Dynamo Blues A v Renmore FC 9 Gurteen Celtic v Conn Rangers 10 Cloonfad Utd v Ballymote Celtic 11 Swinford v Fahy Rovers 12 Corrib Rangers B v Corofin Utd 13 West Utd B v Cregmore FC 14 Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd 15 Ballina Town ‘B’ v Manor Utd 16 Colemanstown v Knocknacarra FC 17 Dynamo Blues B v Achill Rovers 18 Kilshanvey Utd v Killala 19 Calry Bohs v Merlin/Medtronic 20 Tuam Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 21 Cois Fharraige FC v Corrib Celtic B 22 St Cuans Utd v Iorras Aontaithe 23 Oughterard FC v Crossmolina

All Cup games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow. Super League and Premier League teams enter at Round 3.