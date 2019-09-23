TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round One Results

St Patricks FC 0-6 Glen Celtic
Craughwell Utd 0-2 Cois Fharraige FC
Renmore FC 7-0 Real Tubber
Manulla ‘B’ 1-6 Swinford
Achill Rovers 3-0 Kinvara FC
Gort Utd 7-0 Dysart FC
Ballyglass ‘B’ 2-4 Partry Athletic
Corrib Celtic B 3-0 Loughrea Rams B
Knocknacarra FC 4-0 NUIG Galway
Colga FC N/R Kilmore
Iorras Aontaithe 3-0 Bearna Na Forbacha
Athenry FC B 2-4 Ballaghaderreen FC
Claregalway FC 0-3 Corrib Rangers B
Claremorris ‘B’ 1-7 Tuam Celtic
Colemanstown 4-3 West Coast Utd
Cam Celtic 1-2 Oughterard FC
Dynamo Blues A 3-0 Bangor Hibs
Newport Mulranny Wanderers 0-9 Ballina Town ‘B’
Kiltimagh Knock Utd 3-0 Ramblers FC
Mervue Utd B 3-0 Dunmore Town
West Utd B 9-1 Kiltimagh Knock Utd ‘B’
Chaffpool Utd 0-3 Ballymote Celtic
Manor Utd 1-0 Moyne Villa
Ahascragh Utd 0-3 Carrick Town
Snugboro Utd ‘B’ 0-7 Moy Villa
East Utd 3-0 Rahara Rovers
CP Ajax 1-6 Conn Rangers
Maree Oranmore B 2-3 Fahy Rovers
Calry Bohs 7-1 Yeats Utd
Dynamo Blues B Bye
Killala Bye
Glenhest Rovers Bye
Ballinasloe Town B Bye
Crossmolina Bye
Coolaney Utd Bye
Corofin Utd Bye
Cregmore FC Bye
Merlin/Medtronic Bye
Kilshanvey Utd Bye
Mac Dara Bye
St Cuans Utd Bye
Westport Utd ‘B’ Bye
Castlebar Celtic ‘B’ Bye
Gurteen Celtic Bye
Ballygawley Celtic Bye
Cloonfad Utd Bye
