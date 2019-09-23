TP Brennan Connacht Cup Round One Results

|St Patricks FC
|0-6
|Glen Celtic
|Craughwell Utd
|0-2
|Cois Fharraige FC
|Renmore FC
|7-0
|Real Tubber
|Manulla ‘B’
|1-6
|Swinford
|Achill Rovers
|3-0
|Kinvara FC
|Gort Utd
|7-0
|Dysart FC
|Ballyglass ‘B’
|2-4
|Partry Athletic
|Corrib Celtic B
|3-0
|Loughrea Rams B
|Knocknacarra FC
|4-0
|NUIG Galway
|Colga FC
|N/R
|Kilmore
|Iorras Aontaithe
|3-0
|Bearna Na Forbacha
|Athenry FC B
|2-4
|Ballaghaderreen FC
|Claregalway FC
|0-3
|Corrib Rangers B
|Claremorris ‘B’
|1-7
|Tuam Celtic
|Colemanstown
|4-3
|West Coast Utd
|Cam Celtic
|1-2
|Oughterard FC
|Dynamo Blues A
|3-0
|Bangor Hibs
|Newport Mulranny Wanderers
|0-9
|Ballina Town ‘B’
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd
|3-0
|Ramblers FC
|Mervue Utd B
|3-0
|Dunmore Town
|West Utd B
|9-1
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd ‘B’
|Chaffpool Utd
|0-3
|Ballymote Celtic
|Manor Utd
|1-0
|Moyne Villa
|Ahascragh Utd
|0-3
|Carrick Town
|Snugboro Utd ‘B’
|0-7
|Moy Villa
|East Utd
|3-0
|Rahara Rovers
|CP Ajax
|1-6
|Conn Rangers
|Maree Oranmore B
|2-3
|Fahy Rovers
|Calry Bohs
|7-1
|Yeats Utd
|Dynamo Blues B
|–
|Bye
|Killala
|–
|Bye
|Glenhest Rovers
|–
|Bye
|Ballinasloe Town B
|–
|Bye
|Crossmolina
|–
|Bye
|Coolaney Utd
|–
|Bye
|Corofin Utd
|–
|Bye
|Cregmore FC
|–
|Bye
|Merlin/Medtronic
|–
|Bye
|Kilshanvey Utd
|–
|Bye
|Mac Dara
|–
|Bye
|St Cuans Utd
|–
|Bye
|Westport Utd ‘B’
|–
|Bye
|Castlebar Celtic ‘B’
|–
|Bye
|Gurteen Celtic
|–
|Bye
|Ballygawley Celtic
|–
|Bye
|Cloonfad Utd
|–
|Bye