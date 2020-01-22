TP Brennan Connacht Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draws for the fourth round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup has been made this morning. With the games taking place on Sunday the 9th of February.

The draw is…

Skyvalley Rovers or St Peters FC v Maree/Oranmore A 

Cloonfad Utd v Tuam Celtic   

Gort Utd v Conn Rangers       

Cliffoney Celtic v Westport Utd        

Ballyglass v Swinford or Corrib Celtic        

Manor Rangers v Athenry FC A       

Partry Ath or Ballyhaunis Town v Ballinasloe Town     

St Bernards FC v Corrib Rangers A  

Boyle Celtic v Castlebar Celtic

Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic     

Cois Fharraige FC or Moore Utd v Castlerea Celtic 

Ballina Town v Salthill Devon

West Utd B v Manulla FC 16th February

East Utd v Carbury FC  

Claremorris FC v Galway Hibs

West Utd v Ballyheane  

