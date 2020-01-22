TP Brennan Connacht Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draws for the fourth round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup has been made this morning. With the games taking place on Sunday the 9th of February.
The draw is…
Skyvalley Rovers or St Peters FC v Maree/Oranmore A
Cloonfad Utd v Tuam Celtic
Gort Utd v Conn Rangers
Cliffoney Celtic v Westport Utd
Ballyglass v Swinford or Corrib Celtic
Manor Rangers v Athenry FC A
Partry Ath or Ballyhaunis Town v Ballinasloe Town
St Bernards FC v Corrib Rangers A
Boyle Celtic v Castlebar Celtic
Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic
Cois Fharraige FC or Moore Utd v Castlerea Celtic
Ballina Town v Salthill Devon
West Utd B v Manulla FC 16th February
East Utd v Carbury FC
Claremorris FC v Galway Hibs
West Utd v Ballyheane