TP Brennan Connacht Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draws for the fourth round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup has been made this morning. With the games taking place on Sunday the 9th of February.

The draw is…

Skyvalley Rovers or St Peters FC v Maree/Oranmore A

Cloonfad Utd v Tuam Celtic

Gort Utd v Conn Rangers

Cliffoney Celtic v Westport Utd

Ballyglass v Swinford or Corrib Celtic

Manor Rangers v Athenry FC A

Partry Ath or Ballyhaunis Town v Ballinasloe Town

St Bernards FC v Corrib Rangers A

Boyle Celtic v Castlebar Celtic

Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic

Cois Fharraige FC or Moore Utd v Castlerea Celtic

Ballina Town v Salthill Devon

West Utd B v Manulla FC 16th February

East Utd v Carbury FC

Claremorris FC v Galway Hibs

West Utd v Ballyheane