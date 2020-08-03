TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Quarter Final Draw

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals – Sunday August 9th 2020

NoHome AwayK.O. 2pm
1Salthill DevonvCastlebar Celtic 
2West UnitedvCarbury FC 
3Westport UtdvBallinasloe Town 
4Castlerea CelticvSt. Bernard’s FC 

TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Finals – Sunday August 9th 2020

NoHomeAwayK.O. 2pm
1NUI GalwayvColemanstown UnitedK.O. 11am
2Glenhest RoversvBallymote Celtic 
3Ballaghaderreen FCvKiltimagh Knock Utd 
4Real TubbervCorofin United 

All Cup and Shield games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on penalty’s to apply.

