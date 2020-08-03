TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Quarter Final Draw

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals – Sunday August 9th 2020
|No
|Home
|Away
|K.O. 2pm
|1
|Salthill Devon
|v
|Castlebar Celtic
|2
|West United
|v
|Carbury FC
|3
|Westport Utd
|v
|Ballinasloe Town
|4
|Castlerea Celtic
|v
|St. Bernard’s FC
TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Finals – Sunday August 9th 2020
|K.O. 2pm
|1
|NUI Galway
|v
|Colemanstown United
|K.O. 11am
|2
|Glenhest Rovers
|v
|Ballymote Celtic
|3
|Ballaghaderreen FC
|v
|Kiltimagh Knock Utd
|4
|Real Tubber
|v
|Corofin United
All Cup and Shield games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on penalty’s to apply.