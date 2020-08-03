TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Quarter Final Draw

TP Brennan Connacht Cup Quarter Finals – Sunday August 9th 2020

No Home Away K.O. 2pm 1 Salthill Devon v Castlebar Celtic 2 West United v Carbury FC 3 Westport Utd v Ballinasloe Town 4 Castlerea Celtic v St. Bernard’s FC

TP Brennan Connacht Shield Quarter Finals – Sunday August 9th 2020

No Home Away K.O. 2pm 1 NUI Galway v Colemanstown United K.O. 11am 2 Glenhest Rovers v Ballymote Celtic 3 Ballaghaderreen FC v Kiltimagh Knock Utd 4 Real Tubber v Corofin United

All Cup and Shield games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on penalty’s to apply.