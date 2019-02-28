The last sixteen draw of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield has been announced. The games will be played on Sunday the 10th of March and will kick off at 2pm. West United will be at home to Carbury, Corrib Rangers host Athenry, NUI Galway are at home to MCR, Mervue United are away to Merville United, Maree/Oranmore A are away to Manulla and West Coast United will be at home to Boyle Celtic.

In the TP Brennan Shield, Mervue United B are at home to Roscommon Utd, East United are at home to Manulla B, Bearna Na Forbacha will be at home to Cam Celtic, Knocknacarra are at home to Cartron United, Kinvara United will be at home to West United B and St Bernards B make the short trip down the road to Glen Celtic.



TP Brennan Connacht Cup Fixtures 2018/2019

Date: Sunday 10th March 2019 K.O. – 2pm

1 West Utd v Carbury FC 2 Corrib Rangers v Athenry FC 3 NUI Galway v MCR FC 4 Merville Utd v Mervue Utd 5 Manulla FC v Maree/Oranmore A 6 Strand Celtic v Castlebar Celtic 7 Ballina Town v Claremorris FC 8 West Coast Utd v Boyle Celtic

TP Brennan Connacht Shield Fixtures 2018/2019

Date: Sunday 10th March 2019 K.O. – 2pm

1 Ballinasloe Town B v Killala 2 Mervue Utd B v Roscommon Utd 3 East Utd v Manulla B 4 Bearna Na Forbacha v Cam Celtic 5 Real Tubber v Swinford 6 Knocknacarra v Cartron Utd 7 Kinvara Utd v West Utd B 8 Glen Celtic v St Bernards B

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after full time plus one period of extra time (10 minutes e/w) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.