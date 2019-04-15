TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Fixtures Confirmed

The details of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield Semi-Finals have been confirmed this morning. Both Connacht Cup Semi-Finals will be played on Sunday next with the games kicking off at 2pm. There is one All-Galway Semi-Final with Mervue United at home to Corrib Rangers while the other Semi-Final features Manulla and Castlebar Celtic, Glen Celtic’s Connacht Shield Semi-Final with Killala has been confirmed for Killala on Sunday next kicking off at 2pm with Sligo officials while the other Shield Semi-Final between Manulla B and Knocknacarra will be played on the following Sunday the 28th in Manulla.

