Toulouse 32-17 Connacht – Champions Cup reaction

Toulouse bagged a late try to secure a bonus-point 32-17 victory over brave Connacht in Pool 5 of a riveting Heineken Champions Cup clash at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The French side trailed 15-17 going into the final quarter but finished strongly to deservedly come out on top. First full-back Thomas Ramos edged them ahead with a penalty before Jerome Kaino grabbed the decisive try after a spell of pressure and the conversion gave them an eight point cushion. The home side then landed the knock-out blow in the dying moments when former Connacht man Pita Ahki charged over for a much sought after fourth try. The highlight for the visitors was a stunning first half try for scrum-half Caolin Blade on his 100th appearance for the club after brilliant approach work by Conor Fitzgerald and Colby Fainga. Tom Farrell had opened the scoring with Connacht’s other try in the 10th minute.

