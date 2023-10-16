Tough weekend for Galway Volleyball Club with one win but two forfeits due to lack of referees

It was a tough weekend of home matches for Galway Volleyball Club. While the Women’s team won 3-0 against Munster Thunder Volleyball Club, both their Division 2 and Premier League Men’s teams had to forfeit their match due to a lack of referees.

The Women’s Division 1 team faced Munster Thunder VC, a team that made the Galway girls struggle in the previous season.

The match started strong, with Galway putting in a great serving and consistent game. The team played together smoothly, finding solutions to the smart game of the opponents. Each set started in an even setting, but then Galway took off and closed the deal in straight sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.

Galway VC women’s roster: Giulia Comini (C), Amy O’Sullivan, Emer Phelan, Lenne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Amanda Burgio, Eimear O’Neill, Daniela Bowers, Deira Valci, Laura Idoux, Cerena Miravalles, Aoibhin McDonnell. Coaches: Giovanni Spera, Aidan McDonnell.

It was meant to be a debut on Saturday in St Mary’s College, Galway, for their new Division 2 Men’s team with their first match of the season against a more experienced Tallaght Rockets. Unfortunately, due to the unavailability of referees, the match had to be forfeited.

The Premier League match between Galway VC and TCD VC was also forfeited, due to the unavailability of referees. A shame considering how well their Men started the season and how promising our team is for this year’s League.

The next matches of the League for Galway’s teams will be next Sunday.

The Women will face Naas Cobras in Naas, the D2 Men take on Kildare Panthers in Newbridge and their Premier League Men will travel to Dublin to play against DVC Abu.