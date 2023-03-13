Tough weekend for Galway VC National League teams.

It was a tough weekend for Galway’s Volleyball teams with defeats to Munster Thunder and UCD with the matches in Claregalway.

In the Women’s Division One, Galway was beaten 3-1 by Munster Thunder

The match started with a lot of energy from both teams, and a very intense first set, won by our girls 31-29. From the second set, the Limerick team stepped up their game. With long rallies and great attacks, the two teams put up an incredible match, eventually won by the more effective Munster Thunder.

Final score: Galway VC – Munster Thunder VC 1-3 (31-29, 20-25, 18-25, 18-25)

Galway VC team roster: Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Daniela Bowers, Cerena Miravalles (C), Anja Quinn, Amanda Burgio, Rhaira Oliveira, Giulia Comini, Sinead Scully, Ciara O’Rourke, Shruti Pol.

Galway were beaten 3-0 by UCD in the men’s league.

After a first shaky set in which UCD prevailed with power and experience, the Galway boys started stepping up their game. With some thrilling rallies and smart plays, our team tried to come back, coming out defeated after an amazing third set finished 29-27.

Final score: Galway VC – UCD VC 0-3 (18-25, 19-25, 27-29)

Galway VC team roster: Aidan McDonnell, Ciagan Davoren, Peter McGlynn, Florian Stefanov, Antaine Ó Conghaile, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Noah Leamy, Teo Kandera, Lenesen Annand (C), Konrad Kizielewicz

Our next matches will be in Claregalway on Sunday, March 26th (1.30pm women, 4pm men).