TopDog Golfer App aims to revolutionise golf competitions

TopDog Golfer, a Cork based start-up looking to revolutionise golf competitions has this week launched their mobile app.

TopDog is taking inspiration from the likes of Strava and Map my Run. These apps are extremely successful and have revolutionized the way friends interact when exercising. “We want to make golf more fun and increase the level of interaction between golfers” says CEO Peter O’Brien.

The TopDog mobile app enables golfers to run their own private competitions and enables golf clubs to run revenue boosting side competitions. The app simplifies the administration behind competitions by taking entry fees upfront, displaying a live leaderboard, calculating results and distributing winnings to the winners instantly via digital debit cards.

It’s free to use for golf clubs, there are no upfront or ongoing costs, and the debit cards can be restricted so that they can only be spent within the golf club (pro shop, bar, restaurant etc.).

The company was founded in February 2021 and immediately acquired Irish golf tech startup, PowerThru Golf, in order to fast track their development.

“What makes TopDog unique and different to what is already out there is that not only is it free to use but it also drives a huge amount of revenue back into the golf club as well as significantly simplifying golfers’ management of their own competitions.” said Peter O’Brien, CEO of TopDog Golfer.

“Golf clubs are losing out on tens of thousands of euros in annual revenue by not using this system.”

TopDog also enables golfers to compete against each other on different golf courses, anytime, anywhere. The platform will connect friends across the globe by allowing them to compete against each other in competitions whilst also not having to worry about who owes whom money or who has to tally up the results.

TopDog is targeting the Irish market initially and will be rolling out internationally in the coming weeks. For more information on TopDogGolfer visit: https://topdoggolfer.com/