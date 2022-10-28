Top two MissQuote.ie Super League sides meet in a huge Friday night game

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League this weekend as the top two teams in the table meet in a Cork derby with added spice.

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell says the attitude in training has been ‘excellent’, as they prepare for the undefeated Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Friday night.

“We had a tough loss last week but the attitude and application in training this week has been excellent. Hopefully that transfers to the game tomorrow night. Singleton SuperValu Brunell is always a tough game and they have had a great start, so we’ll need to be totally focused and at our best to get a result.” Scannell said.

His opposite number Liam Culloty is eager to tip-off in their first rebel county derby of the year:

“We can’t wait for our first Cork derby of the season. Away to The Address UCC Glanmire, who were the standard bearers last year, is always a tough prospect. We feel we are in a good place and coming off a strong performance last weekend against Killester, so it promises to be a great game.”

Elsewhere third-placed Waterford Wildcats are in Clontarf to face the aforementioned Killester. Waterford head coach Tommy O’Mahony is all to aware of the task at hand:

“We face a very tough outfit in Killester this weekend. They have two excellent Americans along with some quality Irish players. We understand the task ahead but are really looking forward to the challenge.”

Killester’s head coach Mark Grennell added:

“It won’t be easy, as they are physically very imposing and obviously very talented. It’ll be a real battle to get the win but one thing I know about this group, at home they bring their best and feed off our support. Chyna Latimer is settling in nicely and I believe we have a really good player there. We are looking forward to entertaining the home crowd again.”

DCU Mercy and Trinity Meteors round out the top half of the table, who all sit on 3-1 or better four games into the new season. They face Ulster University and Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics respectively.

There’s a similarly significant feel in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League as defending champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and UCC Demons get the weekend underway on Friday night in Tralee.

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahoney isn’t using the short week as an excuse:

“This week we had a quick turnaround with Sunday and then tonight onto the reigning National League and National Cup champions. Last weekend we improved again which we are doing game on game. For us to compete with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, we will need to be at our best for full 40 mins.”

Flexachem KCYMS have won back-to-back games after opening with two defeats and they look to add to that run against Emporium Cork Basketball.

Head coach Declan Wall says confidence and morale are ‘high’ with in the changing room of the Kerry team. “We know Emporium Cork Basketball will be a big test this Saturday night. They have some good pro players mixed in with Irish talent again this season which makes them one of the top sides.

For us we need to be locked in like we have been doing on both ends of the floor for 40 minutes to get a result. Hopefully home advantage can give us an edge to our play. These are the games that will test you as a team. Looking forward to it,” added Wall.

On the opposite bench, Emporium Cork Basketball’s head coach Ciaran O’Sullivan knows home court advantage means a lot for their opposition:

“Another tough Away fixture early in the season which will really test where we are at. Flexachem KCYMS have been very impressive with some quality imports and a home court record that is one of the league’s best over the last few seasons. We are improving gradually, but we will need to execute at a high level on both ends Saturday night to come back to Cork with a win.”

University of Galway Maree’s unbeaten start ended at the hands of UCC Demons last weekend and they’ll need to rebound quickly to compete with the InsureMyVan.ie Super League’s only remaining undefeated team in Energywise Ireland Neptune.

The Galway side’s head coach Charlie Crowley says the loss a week ago is driving new standards:

“We’re looking forward to getting back out in front of the home crowd this weekend. The disappointment of last week is what has driven training this week. We are aware of the task on hand this weekend and preparations are in full flow.”

Belfast Star and Sligo EJ All-Stars know a win for either will allow them to maintain separation from the chasing pack in the Northern Conference.

“EJ Sligo All-Stars are clearly enjoying life back in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. They have been impressive so far, but that’s no surprise. We hope to build on a good performance last week and will be ready for the challenge come Saturday night.”

A Dublin derby between to teams who’ve found wins hard to come by to start the season creates an extra layer of edge to the game between UCD Marian and Bright St. Vincents. Both will feel their records could look much differently with a little more luck.

“Games in UCD will be a hard challenge for any team this season, as the games with Killester and DBS Éanna have shown. They have brought few good level European players, a very good rotation and with last season’s top scorer of the league Jonathan Jean, they are a tough team. We have to have concentration for 40-minutes in UCD to be able to get good result,” said Bright St. Vincent’s head coach Josko Srzic.

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

Patrick O’Neill – Ulster University

“After a tough away trip last weekend, it doesn’t get any easier! DCU Mercy are always a formidable side and Mark has them firing on all cylinders early this season. I am very happy with the effort, resilience and focus our team has played with to-date and we will need that and more to be in with a shout at the end of the game.”

Brian O’Malley – Killester

“Big game for us this week as we look to bounce back after a really tough game versus DCU Mercy. Moycullen have had a few injuries like us, but they are always tough and their game last week, the score definitely didn’t do them justice. We have had some great battles over the last few years, they like coming to the IWA Clontarf, hopefully we can put that to an end this weekend.”

Mark Keenan – Griffith College Templeogue

The local derby with DBS Éanna always brings a great atmosphere and both teams will be up for it. We will be hoping to get back on track after last week’s narrow defeat to EJ Sligo All-Stars.

MissQuote.ie Super League

DCU Mercy – Mark Ingle

“Our game this week is against Ulster University is in a different venue at Loreto College Foxrock. It will be a great atmosphere as a lot of the students will attend the game. We are looking forward to building on our form of the last few weeks.”

Niall Berry – Trinity Meteors

“We have another big challenge this week against a top side in Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics. Early season league standings are never a good barometer when evaluating a team and we’re very much aware of the quality players they have in their side, and of course the proven top coach in this league in Karl Kilbride. Were excited for the game and we’re doing all we can this week to be fully prepared for a really tough team and a really competitive game.”

Paul O’Brien – University of Galway Mystics

“Another tough game on the road this weekend against i3PT Fr. Matthews. They are very well coached and have a nice blend of experience and youth so really looking forward to it.

I am happy with a lot of aspects of our game at the moment. We have cut down on turnovers and are playing much better defensively but need to find ways to score more. We hope we can get out in transition more to create some easy points and just need to shoot the ball better.

Our girls are adjusting to the step up in quality from Division 1 and we are getting close to where we want to be as a team.”

Karl Kilbride – Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

“Trinity Meteors have had a great start to the season and will obviously be going into the game as big favourites, especially given their performance last week. They have some great young talent and then combining an excellent American with Claire Melia and Dayna Finn, who are two of the best in the country, it’s going to be a tough task for us.

We still have some injury issues with no Ciara Bracken available. But our performances have gotten better week after week. If we continue to improve at the defensive end, we’re confident we can make it a great game.”

Niamh Dwyer – i3PT Fr. Mathews

“After the disappointment of last week with things that are out of our control this week are really looking to put in a serious effort and performance to get the right result against University of Galway Mystics this Saturday.”

Week 5 Fixtures:

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Friday, October 28th

1930| Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCC Demons, Tralee Sports Complex

Saturday, October 29th

1830|Belfast Star v EJ Sligo All-Stars, De La Salle College

1900|University of Galway Maree v Energywise Ireland Neptune, Kingfisher Gym

1900|DBS Éanna v Griffith College Templeogue, Colaiste Éanna

1900|UCD Marian v Bright St. Vincents, UCD Sports Centre

1915|Flexachem KCYMS v Emporium Cork Basketball, Killorglin Sports Complex

1930|Killester v Moycullen, IWA Clontarf

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Saturday, October 29th

1800|Portlaoise Panthers v Team North West, St. Mary’s Hall

1900|SETU Waterford Vikings v SETU Carlow, Carrickpherish Hall

1900|Limerick Sport Eagles v Killarney Cougars, UL Arena

1930|Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Limerick Celtics, Coláiste Bride

1930|Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University, Ballymakenny College

1930|Moy Tolka Rovers v Malahide, Tolka Rovers SC

Sunday, October 30th

1500| Scotts Lakers SPK v Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews, Killarney Sport & Leisure

MissQuote.ie Super League

Friday, October 28th

1945|The Address UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mardyke Arena

Saturday, October 29th

1530|Killester v Waterford Wildcats, IWA Clontarf

1700|i3PT Fr. Mathews v University of Galway Mystics, Fr. Mathews Arena

1900|Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Trinity Meteors, Leixlip Amenities Arena

Sunday, October 30th

1430| DCU Mercy v Ulster University, Loreto College Foxrock

Miss Quote.ie Division 1

Saturday, October 29th

1600|Phoenix Rockets v Swords Thunder, Lisburn Racquets

1700|Moy Tolka Rovers v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, Tolka Rovers SC

1900|Oblate Dynamos v Griffith College Templeogue, Oblate Hall Inchicore

2000|Portlaoise Panthers v Marble City Hawks, St. Mary’s Hall Portlaoise

Sunday, October 30th

1515| Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow, Crescent College Dooradoyle.

Tuesday, November 1st

1900| Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v St. Paul’s Killarney, Coláiste Bride