Top three in MissQuote.ie Super League all in midweek action, The Address UCC Glanmire host WIT Waterford Wildcats

DBS Éanna look to make it 8 wins in a row in InsureMyVan.ie Super League, two Thursday games in InsureMyVan.ie Super League

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell says he expects a “stern test” when they face WIT Waterford Wildcats on Wednesday, as first play third in an eagerly anticipated tie in the MissQuote.ie Super League.

The Address UCC Glanmire come into the contest at Upper Glanmire Sports Hall on a 13-game league and cup unbeaten run, which has propelled them to the summit. Scannell said: “It’s a big game on Wednesday, but we have been looking forward to this one for a while. Wildcats are having a very good season and have great depth in their squad and a good coach, so we expect a stern test. Saying that, we are on a good run of form and I think offensively we are playing well. I think our focus for this game and the remainder of the season needs to be on the defensive end and if we can improve individually and collectively we’ll be hard to beat.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats slipped three points behind the leaders, after their game at Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s last Saturday was postponed due to Covid-19. They can move level at the top if they pick up a win, but head coach Tommy O’Mahony knows it’s going to be a tough game. “We face Cup champions Glanmire and as their record shows they are a formidable outfit with numerous players that can hurt you at any time. Going to Glanmire is always hard, but going up against a team who hasn’t lost a game since October is another dimension, we recognise the challenge ahead of us and we are eagerly looking forward to the game.”

Joint-leaders of the MissQuote.ie Super League Singleton SuperValu Brunell are also in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, a side they beat 85-62 in the corresponding fixture last Wednesday. They also defeated Trinity Meteors 71-61 on Sunday, to propel them to level on points at top.

Tim O’Halloran, Singleton SuperValu Brunell head coach is eager to continue their momentum. “After a good win Sunday we head to Kerry to play Castleisland on Wednesday. We played them last week and won, but they have had some good results down at home and again we will need to be on point from the start.”

Liam Culloty, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s head coach added: “We are really looking forward to playing Brunell again in such a short space of time. We played really well in the second half against them last Wednesday, so we will be hoping to reduce our own mistakes and hopefully it will make for a really entertaining game. They are on a great run of wins at the moment, so I’m sure they will want to keep that going, to keep up the pressure on Glanmire at the top of the table.”

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics are seeking their third straight league win when they travel to DCU Mercy on Sunday. Ioannis Liapakis, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics head coach, is calling for a full 40-minute performance. “For every team it’s very difficult to play at DCU and we don’t expect anything less on Sunday. So we’re really looking forward to this game and we know that in order to win over there we must be very well prepared mentally and physically and stay focused for 40 minutes. The key points will be defensive transition, rebounds and turnovers.”

DCU Mercy got back to winning ways with an 85-71 success at Killester and Mark Ingle shared his thoughts on their upcoming fixture. “This is a big game for us against Liffey Celtics on Sunday at DCU. Liffey have added a new American player and they had a good win against Fr. Mathews, while we got back on track with a good win away to Killester, so it should be a great game .”

Killester are looking to snap a three game losing streak. Their last win was a 107-66 home success over Trinity Meteors last month and they face them again on Saturday. Killester head coach Karl Kilbride acknowledged there are plenty of work-on’s for his side. “Saturday is a huge game for us. From being on a bit of a roll, we’re now on a three game losing streak. Meteors have an excellent young group, who are getting better and better as the season goes on. Having Dayna (Finn) back will obviously be a huge addition compared to last time we played. Trinity is a difficult place to go and get a result. While we felt like we improved defensively last week against DCU, we just couldn’t control our defensive boards and that cost us the game. We’ll need to make sure we can match Meteors’ physicality; and reward our hard work by rebounding the ball and finishing possessions if we’re to come away with a win.”

Vincent O’Keeffe, Trinity Meteors head coach, is looking to avoid a Killester backlash after their opponents recent results. “Having lost their last three matches, Killester will be coming into this game with something to prove to themselves and that is always a dangerous position for any opposition. They are a free scoring side, as our last meeting proved when they put 13 three pointers past us, and have some excellent shooters in their team. For our part, we will have to bring the same intensity that we have shown in recent games and do a better job defensively than in our previous meeting.”

Fr. Mathews lost 87-64 to Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics last time out, and head coach Niamh Dwyer is looking to rectify things against IT Carlow Basketball. “We are disappointed with our performance at the weekend. We got off to a poor start and never recovered. We will be looking get back to standards we set the previous week when return to Mathews Arena this weekend against IT Carlow.”

Martin Conroy, IT Carlow Basketball head coach, added: “We’re looking forward to the challenge of facing Fr. Mathews. It should be an interesting game. We’ve still got some injuries, but we’re keeping positive.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan admits his players are “tired and banged up” after their InsureMyVan.ie Super League double header with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. The Cork club lost their unbeaten league record, however they’re determined to maintain home form when they host Moycullen in the South Conference.

“The lads are tired and banged up after tough back-to-back games. We have now beaten every team in the league and Moycullen gave us a very hard game at their place. We don’t expect anything different next weekend. This is our last home game before the playoffs, so we want to keep our unbeaten record going in front of our home fans”, O’Sullivan said.

Moycullen lost 96-71 at C&S Neptune last weekend, but head coach John Cunningham took plenty of positives from it. “Despite the result on Saturday, I feel we turned the corner a bit in finding some offence, which gives us something to latch onto for the remainder of the season. Being realistic, our focus is on arriving at our last three home games in a position to deliver a performance that gives our fans something to get excited about. Ballincollig is the last game prior to that, so we’ll use it to try to keep building momentum. A win is a huge ask, given the consistency they’ve shown, but if we can build a little more on the positives from Saturday, I’ll be happy.”

Two form teams collide when Belfast Star host DBS Éanna at De La Salle College on Saturday. DBS Éanna have won their last seven league games, while Belfast Star are on a four-game winning run. DBS Éanna have already won at De La Salle College this season, beating Star 98-69 in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup last October. Belfast Star supremo Adrian Fulton feels his side are in a better place now. “Éanna have delivered consistent high level performances throughout the season and are top of the North Conference for that reason. They gave us a battering in the Cup, but we are a much improved team since Christmas. We will need to raise our level of play once again, but we are on a nice run of form and hopefully we can keep that going.”

DBS Éanna boss Darren McGovern stated: “We are looking forward to the Star match up. We both have similar styles of play, so it will be an exciting game. They have hit some good form, so we know it’ll be a battle for us. Something out guys haven’t backed down from all season.”

There are two Thursday games, both of which are Dublin derbies. UCD Marian, who lost 85-82 to DBS Éanna at home last time out, have home advantage once more when they host Griffith College Templeogue. Josko Srzic, UCD Marian head coach, said: “An important upcoming game for both teams. I hope we learned from our mistakes from last Saturday and will do a better job this week. Templeogue are an experienced team, with a very experienced coach in Mark (Keenan), so we know it wil be a tough challenge.”

Griffith College Templeogue won 79-76 when the sides met on January 22nd and Griffith College Templeogue head coach Mark Keenan thinks it’ll be another tight affair. “With both of us tied on points and only a few games left, Thursday’s game now becomes really important for both teams. There was nothing between the sides when we met a few weeks ago. We will need to improve tenfold on our performance over the weekend if we want to have a chance of winning.”

Killester and Bright DCU Saints face each other twice this week. Killester are at home for the first game of the double header on Thursday, followed by an away game on Saturday. Killester head coach Brian O’Malley thinks Bright DCU Saints have made great strides since they met in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup, a game which Killester won 93-68. “It’s an unusual week for us, a midweek game and then of course playing the same opposition again on Saturday. The focus for us has just been on Thursday’s game. We’ve had less prep time than normal, but we have played Vincent’s in the Cup earlier in the year, so that has helped a bit. They have improved as the year has gone on and to be fair their record probably doesn’t do them justice. We had a decent performance last weekend and hopefully we can build on that on Thursday night.”

Gareth Winders, Bright DCU Saints head coach, added: “Looking forward to the double header. Killester are in good form and have had some good results with back-to-back wins. We are putting in good performances, but not seeing the hard work through to the end. We will look to get that right and having two games so close together gives us that opportunity.

Killester are a much improved side since we last met and we will have to be aware of their many threats throughout their team. We have been building up our performances of late and will look to focus on our game again and see if we can raise it for this week’s games.”

C&S Neptune travel to Team 360 Financial Killorglin on Saturday looking to avenge their 90-89 home defeat from last November. C&S Neptune player/coach, Colin O’Reilly, stated: “I’m looking forward to heading on the road again this weekend to a court that always has a great atmosphere. They beat us in the buzzer earlier in the season in a quality game, so we are hoping to reverse that.”

The final game of the weekend sees Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host NUIG Maree on Sunday, NUIG Maree won 97-91 when the sides met in November and head coach John Dowling is wary of their upcoming opponents. “We played Maree early on in the season and they inflicted our first defeat of the season, so we know if we are not consistent throughout the game they have the ability to punish that. We have not been happy with our league from since early on and our players have a lot to do over the next few weeks to prove they can be consistent and contend with the top teams in the league, something we have failed to do as of late. We are looking for a 40 minute performance against a Maree team who have proven themselves this season.”

NUIG Maree picked up their first road win at the weekend, an 84-82 victory at Team 360 Financial Killorglin, and head coach Charlie Crowley is hopeful of more success in Kerry. “We’re very aware of the task on hand this weekend when we travel to Tralee. Similarly to Killorglin, they bring fantastic support and create a tough environment for away teams. We’ll need another big performance from our guys, if we want to be in with a shot of it come crunch time.”

In MissQuote.ie Division 1 North Conference leaders Ulster University have two away games, they make the short trip to Phoenix Rockets on Saturday, followed by an away day at Limerick Sport Huskies on Sunday. Limerick Sport Huskies, who are second in the South Conference also host Tipperary Knights on Saturday. Phoenix Rockets will also play LYIT Donegal on Sunday. Griffith College Templeogue, who had two wins last week, will be looking to keep the pressure on Ulster University, they’re away at Swords Thunder.

It’s first versus third in the South Conference, with leaders NUIG Mystics travelling to Portlaoise Panthers. Limerick Celtics host Marble City Hawks on Saturday.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 it’s first versus third in the South Conference when UCC Demons and Limerick Sport Eagles face each other twice, on Friday and Sunday. Second placed IT Carlow Basketball host Scotts Lakers Killarney on Sunday. Scotts Lakers Killarney also play on Saturday, at home against Portlaoise Panthers.

Two more clubs have two games Drogheda Wolves host Ulster University and McGowan’s Tolka Rovers. McGowan’s Tolka Rovers also have a home game against LYIT Donegal on Saturday.

The top two in the North Conference face each other, Abbey Seals Dublin Lions host EJ Sligo All-Stars. Elsewhere Titans entertain Grand Hotel Malahide, WIT Vikings take on Limerick Celtics and Fr. Mathews are at home to Killarney Cougars

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures:

Wednesday 16th February

The Address UCC Glanmire v WIT Waterford Wildcats – Upper Glanmire Sports Hall, 1945

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Singleton SuperValu Brunell – Castleisland CC, 2030

Saturday 19th February

Trinity Meteors v Killester – Marian College, 1700

Fr. Mathews v IT Carlow Basketball – Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

Sunday 20th February

DCU Mercy v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, DCU Arena, 1430

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures:

Thursday 17th February

UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue – UCD Sports Centre, 19.45

Killester v Bright DCU Saints – IWA Clontarf, 20.00

Saturday 19th February

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Moycullen BC – Ballincollig Community School, 1600

Belfast Star v DBS Éanna – De La Salle College, 1830

Bright DCU Saints v Killester – DCU Sports Complex, 1900

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v C&S Neptune – Killorglin Sports Complex, 1915

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v NUIG Maree – Tralee Sports Complex, 1930

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures:

Saturday 19th February

Limerick Sport Huskies v Tipperary Knights – UL Arena, 1700

Limerick Celtics v Marble City Hawks – St Munchins College, 1630

Swords Thunder v Griffith College Templeogue – ALSAA Sports Complex, 1730

Phoenix Rockets v Ulster University – Lisburn Racquets Club, 1830

Portlaoise Panthers v NUIG Mystics – St. Mary’s Hall, 1900

Sunday 20th February

Limerick Sport Huskies v Ulster University – UL Arena, 1500

LYIT Donegal v Phoenix Rockets – Lisburn Racquets Club, 1500

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures:

Friday 18th February

Limerick Sport Eagles v UCC Demons, University of Limerick’s Sport Arena, 1900

Saturday 19th February

Titans v Grand Hotel Malahide – Ballinfoile Centre, 1800

McGowan’s Tolka Rovers v LYIT Donegal – Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1800

WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics – Carrickpherish Sports Hall, 1900

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v EJ Sligo All-Stars – Coláiste Brid, 1915

Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University – Ballymakenny College, 1930

Scotts Lakers Killarney v Portlaoise Panthers – Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 1930

Fr. Mathews v Killarney Cougars – Fr. Mathews Arena, 1945

Sunday 20th February

UCC Demons v Limerick Sport Eagles – Parochial Hall, 1430

IT Carlow Basketball v Scotts Lakers Killarney – Barrow Centre, 1500

Drogheda Wolves v McGowan’s Tolka Rovers – Ballymakenny College 1930