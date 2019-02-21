Top Oil Schools Senior A & Junior A Semi-Final Details Confirmed

The dates, venues and kick-off times have all been confirmed for the 2019 Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A and Junior A semi-finals.



The games will be played across three days next week in three different venues, with six schools in all represented in the knock-out stages.



The first Senior A semi-final takes place on Tuesday 26th February when reigning champions Garbally College will play host to Sligo Grammar (k/o 4.00pm). The victors will play the winners of the other last four tie which will be contested by CBS Roscommon and Colaiste Iognaid on Thursday 28th February at CBS Roscommon (k/o 12.30pm)



In the Junior A Cup, Crowley Park in Galway will play host to the first semi-final between Colaiste Iognaid and St Muiredachs on Wednesday 27th February (k/o 12.00pm). The following day it’s the meeting of Garbally College and Marist College in the other semi-final with Garbally enjoying home advantage (k/o 3.30pm).



Both finals will be held at The Sportsground on Wednesday 13th March as part of a triple header with the final of the Senior Development Cup.



TOP OIL CONNACHT SCHOOLS SENIOR A CUP SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 26th February 2019

1600: Garbally College v Sligo Grammar @ Garbally College

Thursday 28th February 2019

1230: CBS Roscommon v Colaiste Iognaid @ CBS Roscommon



TOP OIL CONNACHT SCHOOLS JUNIOR A CUP SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday 27th February 2019

1200: Colaiste Iognaid v St Muiredachs @ Crowley Park

Thursday 28th February 2019

1530: Garbally College v Marist College @ Garbally College

