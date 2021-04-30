Top Class Showjumping in Galway this weekend

print

The National Showjumping Grand Prix moves west this weekend and with the good news that Gain Alltech with the support of SJI will sponsor the series. Taking place in Galway Equestrian, it promises to be an exciting weekend of jumping with a full schedule of classes.

On Sunday, the Gain Alltech Grand Prix, which is sponsored by Galway EC on the day will take center stage with a prize fund of €4000.00. On Saturday, the ISH Studbook Series qualifiers will prove very competitive as it also enters its second round. The action in this series will continue early on Sunday morning with the finals.

Chairman of National competition Tommy Gibbons spoke to John Mulligan…

Winner of the last week’s round in the Meadows EC, Kildare’ Mikey Pender will be chasing points and has declared three to jump in this round. Although it is still early days, current leaders on the board, John Floody and Mikey Pender will be watching this week’s proceedings closely.

There is a good mixture of riders on the start list, but no doubt local riders will be looking to claim this win. Of those western region riders on the start-list are Olive Clarke, Sven Hadley, Daren Hopkins, James Joyce and Gabriel Slattery, to name but a few.

Current National Grand Prix Champion Derek McConnell will also be one to watch has he takes in on with Dothraki Warlord and Izzy. Runner-up in the TRM Showjumpers Club Spring Tour, Robyn Moran will be looking to make her mark on this tour as she takes this round on with Coolminga Inspector Royal.

Speaking ahead of the weekend Tomas O’ Brien of Galway Equestrian said, “It’s wonderful to be back jumping again, albeit it without spectators. We have a great line-up in the classes and Tom Holden will designed fitting tracks for the high standard of riders. We would ask all competitors to stick to the Covid Guidelines that we have in place. The schedule over the course of the show ensures that all guidelines can be followed in a safe manner and in a timely fashion”