Tony Ward withdraws from list of nominees for Galway Hurling Manager

Former double All Ireland winning senior camogie manager and Galway U21 hurling manager Tony Ward of Sarsfields has withdrawn as a nominee to be interviewed for the position of Galway Senior Hurling Manager. Tony was one of 3 nominees announced after the nominations deadline for clubs closed last Friday week. His decision means there are just 2 candidates left in the running: Noel Larkin and Frannie Forde, both outgoing selectors under former manager Micheal Donoghue.

print