Tommy Larkins are the 2019 County Under 21B Hurling Champions.

The Woodford/Ballinakill clinched a one-point victory in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe thanks to Tomas Gardiner’s late winner.

Larkins led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time thanks to six Ronan Murphy scores but Cappataggle got back on level terms with Donal Mannion striking the goal to overturn a five-point deficit.

But when Gardiner got the winners’ last point, they held on to take the title.

Captain fantastic! pic.twitter.com/lELDCeHYSz — Tommy Larkins GAA Club (@tommylarkinsgaa) February 8, 2020