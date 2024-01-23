Galway Bay FM

23 January 2024

Tom Nally interview on Over the Line

Listen back to well-known Galway and St Michaels GAA personality Tom Nally, our latest guest on Over the Line, in conversation with George McDonagh…

 

Joe Kelly appointed Manager of The Connacht Men’s Amateur Interprovincial Team

The Connacht Football Association is delighted to confirm the appointment of Joe Kelly as the manager of the Connacht Men’s Amateur Interprovincial Team...

Ollie Neary Reappointed as Manager of the Connacht Youth Boy’s Interprovincial Team

The Connacht Football Association is delighted to confirm the reappointment of Ollie Neary as manager of the Connacht Youth Boys Interprovincial Team. Oll...

Galway International Rally releases list of Top Twenty seeds.

The list of the top twenty seeds for the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally has been released. Number one seed is Calum Devine and Co-Driver Noel O’S...

Galway Volleyball Men's team into Cup semi-final

While Storm Isha hit Galway in full, Galway Volleyball Club earned a spot in the Men’s National Cup Semi-finals with a 3-2 victory against Dublin VC...