8 February 2024

Tom Lally is special guest on Over the Line next Monday

Former Galway United and Celtic goalkeeper Tom Lally will be the special guest on Over the Line next Monday night as we look back on his glittering career on both sides of the Irish Sea, as well as looking forward to the new season for United in the Premier Division of the Airtricity League. George McDonagh and John Mulligan will be joined by Mike Rafferty and some former United players to preview the season ahead which starts with a home tie against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday week in Eamon Deacy Park.

