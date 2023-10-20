Galway Bay FM

Tom Farrell Reaches 100 Caps as Connacht BKT United Rugby Championship Team Against Ospreys is Named

Tom Farrell will win his 100th Connacht cap tomorrow in their opening United Rugby Championship clash with Ospreys.

Head coach Pete Wilkins also gives debuts to six summer signings – Joe Joyce, JJ Hanrahan, Andrew Smith, Tadgh McElroy, Sean O’Brien and Liam McNamara.

The starting XV in full:

Andrew Smith at full-back;

Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde and Byron Ralston are the three-quarters;

Out half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum half Caolin Blade;

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Oisin Dowling and Joe Joyce are behind them;

With a back row of Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Jarrad Butler.

Kick-off the Sportsground tomorrow is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Connacht looking forward to United Rugby Championship Opening Weekend

 

