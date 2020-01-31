Titans Wheelers in Basketball action tonight

Titans Wheelchair Basketball team Wheelers will take on Killester Wheelchair Basketball team tonight 31st January at St. Mary’s College, Galway at 8pm.

This clash in the Irish National Wheelchair Basketball league will give the people of Galway the opportunity to see some top quality wheelchair basketball action. Killester, who are currently top of the All-Ireland League, were beaten in the Cup final last weekend and will be seeking to get their season back on track with a trip west!

Titans will be strengthened by the return of the young para-star Shauna Bocquet and who starts alongside her father Loic who also return for the weekend fixtures.

Tomorrow the team will host all five games in Round 8 of the All-Ireland league in St. Mary’s College as the league travels west! Titans will play in two of tomorrow’s matches, first match @ 9:30am against Limerick, then at 1pm they play South East Swifts who are just one place below Titans in 6th place in the league.

Coach of Titans Wheelers, Stephen Melvin said ‘Wheelchair basketball is a fast and furious sport played with a very high level of skill and passion. Spectators will be treated to some excellent action and it’s free to watch. We would encourage as many people to come and see wheelchair basketball in action and talk to the players afterwards if they are interested in finding out more about the sport. We would love to see more people get involved in wheelchair basketball .’

The team wish to thank all in Galway Water and Clada for their continuing support.