Titan Wheelers back on court as IWA Sport Irish Wheelchair Basketball season gets underway following a 20 month absence.

The Irish Wheelchair Basketball League returns this week after an extended lay off period for players and supporters, as a result of Covid-19 restrictions brought a halt to all indoor sport.

9 teams will compete in the 2021/2022 season. Killester WBC & Ballybrack Bulls WBC got the league underway during the week with the Dublin northside club taking the spoils, winning out 70-48

This Saturday (November 27th), two fixtures take place in the Dr Oliver Murphy Sports Centre in Clontarf, Dublin. At 12 noon, Titans Wheelers (Galway) face North East Thunder (Louth) while at 2pm, Kingdom Wheelblasters(Kerry) take on Clonaslee WBC(Laois).

Speaking ahead of the start of the league, IWA Director of Sport, Nicky Hamill said:

“We’re delighted to welcome back the return of indoor sports competitions, and in particular the Irish Wheelchair Basketball competitions this weekend. The return of indoor sport, training and competitions has been a long time coming and our players, clubs and all involved are all very excited to get back onto the playing courts.”

The senior Wheelchair Basketball season begins with the League and there will be 4 other Cup competitions all up for grabs between now and next May.

Additionally the junior season begins this weekend also with our Junior blitz. The Junior Blitz caters for our younger players of school going age, and whilst it’s non-competitive, its highly entertaining and great fun too.

A huge thanks to all of our Clubs for assisting with the ‘Return to Sport’ preparations and the very best of luck to everyone for the season ahead.

You can follow all the action on our social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @IWASport or using the hashtag #RollWithUs.