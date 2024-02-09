Tipperary vs Galway (National Hurling League ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Cyril Farrell, Stephen Gleeson and Sean Walsh)

Galway and Tipperary renew rivalries this Sunday (3.45pm FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles) in Round 2 of the Allianz National Hurling League.

It’s their first meeting since last year’s All-Ireland senior quarter-final when the Tribesmen edged out the Premier County by 1-20 to 1-18.

The last time they met in the spring competition was 2021 when Tipperary were 2-19 to 0-20 victors at the same venue.

Leading up to the game, three-time All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to look ahead to the fixture.

Darren was also joined by Tipperary Star reporter and sports commentator Stephen Gleeson to get their view on arguably the first real test for both teams in 2024.

Finally, after the Galway side was announced after 9pm, Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh came on to ‘Over The Line’ to give the details and his reaction to the selection.

Throw-in at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday is 3.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.