TIM O’CONNOR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN FOR GOLF IRELAND PROJECT

Former Consul General of Ireland in New York takes leadership role with Golf Ireland Transition Board

Tim O’Connor has been appointed to the role of Chairman of the Transition Board of Golf Ireland. This follows on from the historic approval of the Golf Ireland proposal by golf clubs last month where 94% of the GUI ballot and 100% of the ILGU vote signalled a new beginning for the sport across Ireland.

The board, which is charged with getting Golf Ireland up and running ahead of the official launch of the body in 2021 includes four representatives from both the ILGU and GUI with O’Connor as an independent chairman.

Speaking about his role Tim O’Connor said: “I am honoured to be asked to be the Chairman of the Transition Board of Golf Ireland and I look forward to working with my fellow Directors, and the GUI and ILGU, to making the new organisation a reality. I see the establishment of Golf Ireland as a historic new beginning for the sport in Ireland, building on the great work over generations by the GUI and the ILGU. Change is never easy and I pay tribute to both Unions, their Affiliate Clubs and members of them around the island, for recognising the need to evolve and taking such a forward-thinking and important step in creating one governing body for the sport.

Golf is a wonderful sport, which contributes so much in terms of fun, health and well-being to the lives of all who play it, men and women, young and old. The establishment of Golf Ireland means for the first time we have a singular structure to promote and develop the sport, driven by the values of equality, inclusion and respect for diversity. Golf is set for an exciting future in Ireland, based on one vision and one voice. I look forward to making my contribution to such an exciting and positive project.”

Clodagh Hopkins, Chair of the ILGU Board said: “Tim’s appointment to lead the Transition Board for Golf Ireland is an important first step in building a governing body which will be built around promoting core principles of equality, diversity, inclusion and excellence. I have absolute faith in Tim to ensure Golf Ireland has robust foundations as we move towards a better future for golf in Ireland”

Iggy Ó Muircheartaigh, Chairman of the GUI Board said: “We are very lucky to have someone of Tim’s experience and integrity to lead the Transition Board for the Golf Ireland project. Not only has he vast experience at a diplomatic level, he is a keen golfer and full of enthusiasm for the job ahead. I am confident that Golf Ireland will be established on firm foundations with Tim’s leadership”.

The Transition Board in full:



Chairman: Tim O’Connor

ILGU Nominated Directors: Pauline Bailie, Mary Culliton, Brege McCarrick, Fiona Scott

GUI Nominated Directors: Ian Kerr, Joe McNamara, John Power, Brian Punch