Tight at the top of the Superleague South Conference following crucial Maree win

It’s all very tight at the top of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League South Conference after Maree recorded an 84-66 victory over Energywise Ireland Neptune in Cork on Sunday evening to rejoin both Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU on 30 points.

The Galway side, who do have a game in hand over their fellow conference title contenders, made a blistering start in Neptune Stadium as they opened up a 14-point advantage heading into the second quarter.

Terence Lewis II was superb under the boards, bagging 14 rebounds and putting up 21 points while Tom Dumont served up 19 as Maree kept their hosts at bay right to the final buzzer.

Ulster University produced a fourth-quarter comeback to undo MissQuote.ie Super League joint leaders, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 77-72 at Jordanstown Sports Village on Saturday evening, while in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Belfast Star took a huge step towards the North Conference crown following their 94-86 victory away to Pyrobel Killester.

The recent loss of Ireland senior international team captain, Edel Thornton to injury is already being severely felt by Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell as they shipped only their second defeat of the season so far when they went down 77-72 to MissQuote.ie Super League rivals, Ulster University in Jordanstown Sports Village on Saturday evening.

The InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup champions and joint table toppers looked to be on course to weathering this severe test by Ulster after they pulled 11 points clear heading into the final quarter, as Jayla Johnson amassed 22 points while Kyaja Williams hit 19.

But nine points down the stretch by Ulster’s top scorer, Abigail Rafferty (18), coupled with a total of 15 rebounds by Trinity Oliver, went a long way to seeing Ulster bag their third win on the bounce.

“We’ve turned a bit of a corner defensively since Christmas” said Ulster University head coach, Patrick O’Neill.

“We held Brunell to 10 points in the fourth quarter and that was the difference in the game. That defensive intensity was what really stood to us down the stretch” he insisted.

FloMAX Liffey Celtics took full advantage of that loss for Brunell to draw level with their Cork rivals at the top of the table after they ran out comprehensive 97-65 winners at home to DCU Mercy in Leixlip Amenities Sports Centre.

Five players hit double figures for the hosts, including Ireland senior internationals, Áine O’Connor, Rachel Huijsdens and Sorcha Tiernan who accounted for a combined 45 points and 16 rebounds.

Catalyst Fr. Mathews ended a run of four wins in the MissQuote.ie Super League for SETU Waterford Wildcats as they took off in overtime to record a 105-93 victory in Fr. Mathew’s Arena.

Jade Compton and Shanai’jah Davison combined for 50 points as Waterford recouped the 19 points by which they had trailed their hosts at the half-time break.

But Pat Price’s side regained their composure in overtime, and with the aid of top-scorer, Shannon Brady (31 points) and Ariel Johnson (22), they won out by 12.

Pyrobel Killester bounced back from last week’s loss to SETU Waterford Wildcats by earning an 87-70 victory over last season’s champions, The Address UCC Glanmire in Inchicore.

Michelle Clarke and Claire Melia each put up 20 points, with Jiselle Thomas finishing on just one less, as the Dubliners book-ended this battle with strong first and fourth-quarter performances.

Myriam Lara Ackerman and Yvette Adriaans totalled 37 points and 16 rebounds as Trinity Meteors ended a run of seven defeats by beating Portlaoise Panthers 90-64 in St Mary’s Hall.

Belfast Star took another major step towards the InsureMyVan.ie Super League North Conference crown after they battled out 94-86 victory over one of their closest rivals, Pyrobel Killester in Inchicore on Saturday night.

Despite finding themselves 13 points adrift of the divisional pace setters heading into the second quarter, Killester remained in the reckoning thanks largely to the combined 48 points that Kason Harrell and Troy Simons put up.

But, with Tamyrik Fields chalking up 23 points along with 10 rebounds, and Conor Quinn and De Ondre Jackson each weighing in with 19, Belfast did enough to stay out of reach.

“Killester are an excellent side, but we controlled the game for long stretches and were able to withstand the runs that they made” said Belfast Star head coach, Adrian Fulton.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors returned to winning ways following last week’s reversal at Griffth College Éanna, beating Flexachem KCYMS 91-76 in Tralee Sports Complex.

Nine points down the stretch by Jarvis Doles, coupled with a further seven by their top scorer, Daniel Jokubaitis (27 points) allowed the hosts pull clear of their opponents.

Shawndale Jones Jr. hit nine points down the stretch to, both, take his game tally to a massive 38 and help Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU power their way through to a 90-77 victory over Maigh Cuilinn in Kingfisher Sports Arena on Sunday.

Griffith College Éanna moved to outright second in the North Conference table after they won out 87-70 against Ulster University in Jordanstown Sports Village.

Five players emerged from this tie on double figures for the Dubliners, including their most prolific scorer Neil Lynch (17).

Chrishon Briggs delivered another huge attacking display as he amassed 40 points, while Giorgi Tvalabeishvili and Christian Williams each bagged 20 in EJ Sligo All-Stars’ 105-95 triumph away to Bright St. Vincent’s for whom William Jenkins put up 33 points.

A titanic battle in Mardyke Arena saw Templeogue clinch a dramatic 96-93 overtime victory at the expense of InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup winners, UCC Demons.

Vernon Jackson hit five crucial points for the Dubliners during the additional five minutes of play to bring his total to 27, while team mate, Lorcan Murphy landed 30 points as they did just enough to see off the hosts for whom Seventh Woods (33), Tala Fam Thiam (25) and Elijah Tillman (20) provided the bulk of the scores.

St. Paul’s Killarney secured the MissQuote.ie Division One South Conference title with three games to spare after they beat closest rivals, Limerick Celtics 71-60 in Crescent College. McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles did enough down the stretch to edge a 75-71 victory over Templeogue in the Virginia Show Centre, while iSecure Swords Thunder capitalised on that setback for their Dublin rivals to extend their lead at the top of the North Conference to six points after they carded an 81-55 success over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in Coláiste Bríde. Meanwhile, in the UL Arena, Scout Frame served up 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as Limerick Sport Huskies prevailed 107-92 against Marble City Hawks while, on Sunday, Moy Tolka Rovers returned home from Barrow Centre celebrating a 75-63 win over SETU Carlow.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One, SETU Carlow arrested a run of three defeats after they edged out Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 103-100 in overtime in Barrow Centre a day after Drogheda Wolves beat Team NorthWest 82-78 to increase the heat on Portlaoise at the top of the North Conference. UCD Marian returned to winning ways after they beat Joels Dublin Lions at home 88-72, while South Conference table toppers, Limerick Celtics dug out a 92-82 victory over Scotts Lakers Killarney in Crescent College. SETU Waterford Vikings edged a 94-90 win at home to Limerick Sport Eagles, while Moy Tolka Rovers ran out 96-85 winners over Mater Private Malahide and Killarney Cougars carded their first league win of the season when they held off a late rally by Titans BC to prevail 92-89 in Knocknacarra Community Centre.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday February 3rd

Bright St. Vincent’s 95 – 105 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Pyrobel Killester 86 – 94 Belfast Star

Ulster University 70 – 87 Griffith College Éanna

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 91 – 76 Flexachem KCYMS

Sunday February 4th

UCC Demons 93 – 96 Templeogue

Maigh Cuilinn 77 – 90 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Energywise Ireland Neptune 66 – 84 Maree

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday February 3rd

Pyrobel Killester 87 – 70 The Address UCC Glanmire

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 105 – 93 SETU Waterford Wildcats

Ulster University 77 – 72 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

Portlaoise Panthers 64 – 90 Trinity Meteors

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 97 – 65 DCU Mercy

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday February 3rd

Moy Tolka Rovers 96 – 85 Mater Private Malahide

UCD Marian 88 – 72 Joels Dublin Lions

Titans BC 89 – 92 Killarney Cougars

SETU Waterford Vikings 94 – 90 Limerick Sport Eagles

Limerick Celtics 92 – 82 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Drogheda Wolves 82 – 78 Team NorthWest

Sunday February 4th

SETU Carlow 103 – 100 Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday February 3rd

Limerick Celtics 60 – 71 St. Paul’s Killarney

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 75 – 71 Templeogue

Limerick Sport Huskies 107 – 92 Marble City Hawks

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 55 – 81 iSecure Swords Thunder

Sunday February 4th

SETU Carlow 63 – 75 Moy Tolka Rovers

Fixtures

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday February 10th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU vs UCC Demons, MTU Arena, 1600

Belfast Star vs Ulster University, Newforge Sports Complex, 1830

Griffith College Éanna vs Templeogue, Coláiste Éanna, 1900

Maree vs Flexachem KCYMS, Kingfisher Sports Arena, 1900

Bright St. Vincent’s vs Pyrobel Killester, St. Vincent’s CBS, 1930

EJ Sligo All-Stars vs Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Mercy College, 1930

Sunday February 11th

Maigh Cuilinn vs Energywise Ireland Neptune, Sportlann Mhichil Mor, Leitir Mor, 1500

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday February 10th

University of Galway Mystics vs Trinity Meteors, Kingfisher Aports Arena, 1600

Catalyst Fr. Mathews vs DCU Mercy, Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

Ulster University vs SETU Waterford Wildcats, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1715

Portlaoise Panthers vs Pyrobel Killester, St Mary’s Hall, 1900

Sunday February 11th

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell vs The Address UCC Glanmire, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1445

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday February 10th

SETU Carlow vs Titans BC, Barrow Centre, 1300

Scotts Lakers Killarney vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 1600

Team NorthWest vs Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers, ATU, 1700

Joels Dublin Lions vs Drogheda Wolves, Coláiste Bríde, 1730

Mater Private Malahide vs UCD Marian, Malahide Community School, 1900

Killarney Cougars vs Limerick Celtics, Presentation Gym, 1900

Limerick Sport Eagles vs Moy Tolka Rovers, UL Arena, 1900

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday February 10th

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Virginia Show Centre, 1700

iSecure Swords Thunder vs Oblate Dynamos, ALSAA, 1730

Templeogue vs Phoenix Rockets, National Basketball Arena, 1800

Marble City Hawks vs SETU Carlow, O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, 1900

St. Paul’s Killarney vs Moy Tolka Rovers, Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 1930

Sunday February 11th

Limerick Celtics vs Limerick Sport Huskies, Crescent College, 1515