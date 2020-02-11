Tiger Roll set for Irish swansong in Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle at Navan on Sunday

On what could be his final start in Ireland, Tiger Roll will begin his quest for a historic Aintree Grand National three-in-a-row in the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle at Navan on Sunday.

Gordon Elliott’s stable star will become the first horse to land three successive Grand Nationals if he can win the Aintree spectacular in April. Sunday’s rivals could include the horse that chased him home at Aintree last year, the Jessica Harrington-trained Magic Of Light.

The Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle was Tiger Roll’s first port of call last season and he followed up a decisive win in the race with a fourth Cheltenham Festival success in March and a second win in the Aintree Grand National the following month.

Connections are keen to follow a similar path this season and the 10-year-old heads the 14 entries for Sunday’s €45,000 event. Elliott also counts Apple’s Jade, Cracking Smart, and Mengli Khan among his entry as he bids to win the race for the fourth successive year.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins has entered Penhill, Killultagh Vic and Bachasson. Joseph O’Brien has entered both Gardens Of Babylon and Darasso, Edward Harty has Kilfenora and Brace Yourself could represent Noel Meade.

Peter Killeen, General Manager of Navan Racecourse, said, “Everyone at Navan is really thrilled that Gordon Elliott’s already legendary Tiger Roll is entered to run in the Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle on Sunday on what could be his last run in Ireland. His performance when winning the race last year was jaw dropping to say the least and I’m sure racing fans will flock to Navan to see him starting his campaign again.

“It’s fascinating to have Jessica Harrington’s Magic Of Light also entered in the race resulting in Navan having the privilege of the first and second across the line in the Grand National last year competing at what promises to be a great race.”