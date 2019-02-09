Tierney-Martin on the mark again as Ireland U20s beat Scotland

Corinthians Dylan Tierney-Martin scored his 3rd try of this year’s U20 Six Nations Championship as Ireland defeated Scotland 24-5 at a blustery Netherdale last night. Ireland drew first blood in the sixth minute with a penalty from Harry Byrne and then extended their lead in the 21st minute when hooker Tierney-Martin muscled over for a try to help his side into a 10-0 half-time lead. Despite the Scots having the strong wind at their backs in the second half, it was Ireland who scored next when UCC NO.8 Josh Hadnett crashed over to extend Ireland’s lead. The home side did manage a try of their own 9 minutes from time through winger Connor Boyle, but Ireland had the last say with their third try in the final play from Johnathan Wren to wrap up an excellent evening’s work. Ireland now have 9 points from their two outings ahead of their trip to Italy in two weeks time.

IRELAND U-20: Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster); Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster), Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster), David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (capt), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster); Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster); Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster).

Replacements used: Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht) for Reilly, Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster) for Wycherley, John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster) for Tierney-Martin (all 62 mins), David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster) for Penny (63), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster) for McPhillips (64). Not used: Luke Masters (Shannon/Munster), Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster), Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster).