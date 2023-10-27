Galway Bay FM

27 October 2023

Tiernan O’Halloran and Niall Murray Start For Connacht against Glasgow Warriors in United Rugby Championship

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made two changes for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 28th October) BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against Glasgow Warriors.

Tiernan O’Halloran and Niall Murray come into the starting XV.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde and Diarmuid Kilgallen are the three-quarters;

Fly half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum half & captain Caolin Blade;

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Niall Murray and Joe Joyce are behind them;

While the back row contains Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Jarrad Butler.

Kick-off at the Sportsground tomorrow is 3pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

