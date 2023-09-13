Tickets now limited for Galway United’s FAI Cup Quarter Final

Galway United are reminding supporters to get their tickets for Friday’s FAI Cup Quarter Final as soon as possible as it cannot be guaranteed that tickets will be on sale at the gate on the day.

As of this afternoon, it has been confirmed that tickets are now limited with nearly 1,000 sold in the last twenty-four hours and Galway Bay FM Sport understands that Dundalk will be bringing at least 300 away supporters to the game at Eamon Deacy Park.

Supporters are also reminded that season tickets are NOT valid for the game and U12s will be refused admittance unless they are accompanied by an adult.

Kick-off on Friday evening is at 7.45pm with gates opening at 6.30. Supporters travelling to the game are reminded that there is NO Parking allowed on the Dyke Road but there will be free car parking at the Black Box Car Park from 5.30pm.

The Car Park at Eamon Deacy Park will also be closed at 6.15.

Tickets for the game can be bought here….