Tickets Go On Sale For All-Ireland Football Semi-Final Tomorrow

Tickets will be going on public sale tomorrow (Tuesday, 02/07) for the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final at 3.00PM, online and in selected SuperValu and Centra stores.

Pricing is as follows:

Adult: €55

Student/OAP: €50 (Cusack & Davin)

Juvenile: €10 (Cusack and Davin)

Terrace: €40

Please note the following from GAA Ticket Office:

Safetix scanning is in operation in Croke Park so SCREENSHOTS OF ETICKETS WILL NOT SCAN IN.

Patrons can transfer their tickets using the transfer function (guide below) or they can print PDF tickets (guide below).

Screen shots of E tickets will be stopped at the stiles and unless the ticket is transferred using the transfer function, the patron will not gain admission.